Man jailed for attacking south London chicken shop worker with imitation gun

Highlights

Khadir mounted the counter and threatened staff with imitation gun over food order.

Police traced him through CCTV and financial tracking over Christmas period.

He pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on 30 January.

A south London man has been jailed for three years after attacking a chicken shop worker with a realistic imitation firearm on Christmas Eve.

Marwan Khadir, 18, assaulted and threatened to kill a staff member after complaining about his food order.

CCTV footage shows Khadir mounting the counter before brandishing the imitation gun during an attack that lasted more than two minutes.

The incident took place on 24 December 2025 and the victim reported the assault the following day.

Officers identified Khadir through intensive CCTV footage, financial tracking and local resident checks carried out between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Investigators located his address and worked with firearms command to secure arrest warrants.

On 2 January, police arrested Khadir and seized the replica gun used in the attack, along with fake ammunition and matching clothing.

On 30 January, Khadir pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, making threats to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was sentenced on Tuesday.

Detective sergeant Amy Cross, who led the investigation, said: "The tireless work by officers on this case over the Christmas and New Year period is further evidence that policing never stops, and their efforts ultimately led to a conviction."

She added: "All our thoughts continue to remain with the victim of this terrifying ordeal, something no one should ever have to go through, let alone at their place of work. The strength he has shown since the attack has been remarkable."

Cross also praised the victim for coming forward, calling it "incredibly brave" and noting his identification of Khadir as a crucial step in the investigation.