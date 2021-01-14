Man convicted of encouraging acts of terrorism against the Bangladeshi government

A MAN who encouraged terrorist attacks on the Bangladeshi government in online posts has been convicted in the UK on Wednesday(13).







Munna Hamza, 50, was found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court of encouraging acts of terrorism in three online posts between 2015 and 2018 after he was reported for encouraging people in Bangladesh to launch attacks.

He was arrested after one of his posts was spotted by a member of the public who reported it to police.

In his posts, Hamza called on others to commit serious acts of violence in Bangladesh against the then prime minister and government.







“I praise the member of the public for alerting us to Hamza’s harmful, extremist posts. As a result, we were able to prevent him from publishing further incitements of violence and terror, which could have had devastating consequences,” said commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“We take the voicing of such extremist rhetoric incredibly seriously and we will prosecute anyone involved in such illegal activity. I would remind everyone to remain vigilant and help us by reporting anything at all suspicious to police.”

Following the conviction, Hamza was bailed and is due to be sentenced on 4 March, the Met police said.











