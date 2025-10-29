Man charged with rape of Asian woman in racially aggravated attack

A MAN arrested on suspicion of the racially aggravated sexual assault of an British Indian woman in Walsall has been charged with rape and appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday (29).

West Midlands Police said John Ashby, 32, a white British man from Stockland Green, was charged on Tuesday (28) evening.The rape charge follows an attack on a woman in her 20s, identified locally as a Sikh student, in the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday (25) night.

"He was also charged with sexual assault, strangulation, racially aggravated actual bodily harm and robbery," the police said.

Detective superintendent Ronan Tyrer from the West Midlands Police Public Protection Unit, who is leading the investigation, said the woman had been informed of the charging decision.

"She is continuing to be supported by our specially trained officers," he said.

Chief superintendent Phil Dolby from Walsall Police said his team would continue patrols and engagement in the neighbourhood, which has been shaken by the attack.

"We know the fear and concern this attack has caused in our communities. We continue to speak to people in the community to listen to and understand their concerns," said Dolby.

"Officers have visited faith establishments in Walsall and spoken with local leaders about women's safety and what measures men can take to make women feel more comfortable.

"We need to continue to maintain those conversations and how we build on women's safety in the community," he said.

Residents of Park Hall, a quiet neighbourhood in Walsall, expressed shock earlier this week following the weekend attack.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood described it as a "horrific crime".

"I know the fear that will be felt by the local Sikh community. I've sought assurances from the police and local leaders that they are doing all they can to support everyone impacted by this crime," she said.

On Sunday (26), police released CCTV footage of the suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, after they were called to Park Hall on Saturday evening following "concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress in the street". The man was arrested on Monday (27).

The attack followed the racially aggravated sexual assault of another British Sikh woman in her 20s in nearby Oldbury last month.

West Midlands Police have yet to charge anyone in that investigation.

"The repeated pattern of violence against women in our region, compounded by hate and racial overtones, is deeply disturbing," said Preet Kaur Gill, British Sikh Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston.

