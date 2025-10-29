Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Man charged with rape of Asian woman in racially aggravated attack

Police confirm charges against 32-year-old following weekend assault on woman in her 20s

Man charged with rape of Asian woman in racially aggravated attack

CCTV footage released by the police (Photo: West Midlands Police)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 29, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A MAN arrested on suspicion of the racially aggravated sexual assault of an British Indian woman in Walsall has been charged with rape and appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday (29).

West Midlands Police said John Ashby, 32, a white British man from Stockland Green, was charged on Tuesday (28) evening.The rape charge follows an attack on a woman in her 20s, identified locally as a Sikh student, in the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday (25) night.

"He was also charged with sexual assault, strangulation, racially aggravated actual bodily harm and robbery," the police said.

Detective superintendent Ronan Tyrer from the West Midlands Police Public Protection Unit, who is leading the investigation, said the woman had been informed of the charging decision.

"She is continuing to be supported by our specially trained officers," he said.

Chief superintendent Phil Dolby from Walsall Police said his team would continue patrols and engagement in the neighbourhood, which has been shaken by the attack.

"We know the fear and concern this attack has caused in our communities. We continue to speak to people in the community to listen to and understand their concerns," said Dolby.

"Officers have visited faith establishments in Walsall and spoken with local leaders about women's safety and what measures men can take to make women feel more comfortable.

"We need to continue to maintain those conversations and how we build on women's safety in the community," he said.

Residents of Park Hall, a quiet neighbourhood in Walsall, expressed shock earlier this week following the weekend attack.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood described it as a "horrific crime".

"I know the fear that will be felt by the local Sikh community. I've sought assurances from the police and local leaders that they are doing all they can to support everyone impacted by this crime," she said.

On Sunday (26), police released CCTV footage of the suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, after they were called to Park Hall on Saturday evening following "concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress in the street". The man was arrested on Monday (27).

The attack followed the racially aggravated sexual assault of another British Sikh woman in her 20s in nearby Oldbury last month.

West Midlands Police have yet to charge anyone in that investigation.

"The repeated pattern of violence against women in our region, compounded by hate and racial overtones, is deeply disturbing," said Preet Kaur Gill, British Sikh Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston.

(PTI)

sexual assaultwest midlands policeasian woman rape

Related News

asylum seeker
News

Afghan asylum seeker arrested over fatal west London stabbing

Government crackdown sees record arrests of illegal migrant workers
News

Government crackdown sees record arrests of illegal migrant workers

Asylum seeker
News

Starmer condemns release error as police hunt escaped sex offender

Lucy Powell wins Labour deputy race, calls for shift to traditional roots
News

Lucy Powell wins Labour deputy race, calls for shift to traditional roots

More For You

Stohr

Stohr was suspended in March 2024, initially for personal reasons, amid concerns that some procedures were “below the expected standard”.

getty images

Report finds ‘series of missed opportunities’ in case of suspended Cambridge surgeon

A REPORT into suspended surgeon Kuldeep Stohr has found a “series of missed opportunities” by Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) in addressing concerns over her surgeries at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Stohr was suspended in March 2024, initially for personal reasons, amid concerns that some procedures were “below the expected standard”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us