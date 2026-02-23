Skip to content
Man charged with murder after fatal midnight stabbing in Wimbledon

Amar Zafar, 35, of Kingston, faces murder charge and possession of a bladed article after 40-year-old dies at the scene

Brereton's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers

Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseFeb 23, 2026
  • Luke Brereton, 40, was fatally stabbed on The Broadway, Wimbledon, at around midnight on Sunday.
  • Amar Zafar, 35, of Cambridge Grove Road, Kingston, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article .
  • Zafar is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday 23 February.
A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Luke Brereton, 40, in Wimbledon. Police were called to The Broadway at around midnight on Sunday following reports of a stabbing.
Brereton was attended to by officers and the London Ambulance Service but sadly died at the scene.
Amar Zafar, 35, of Cambridge Grove Road, Kingston, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article and is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday 23 February.
Brereton's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The incident is being treated as isolated, with homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command leading the case.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley told The Standard "Our thoughts are with the victim's family. This is a shocking act of violence in the heart of a busy town, and we understand the impact this will have on the local community."

