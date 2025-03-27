Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

We are what we eat: How ending malnutrition could save millions of lives around the world

In 2022, more than 50 per cent of the world’s children suffering from wasting - the deadliest form of malnutrition - lived in south Asia

We are what we eat: How ending malnutrition could save millions of lives around the world

Malnutrition is the underlying cause of almost 50 per cent of child deaths around the world

Getty Images
Baroness Chapman and Afshan Khan
By Baroness Chapman and Afshan KhanMar 27, 2025

The word “nutrition” can mean many things. In the UK, the word might conjure images of protein powders or our five-a-day of fruit and veg. But nutrition is much more than that. Nutrition plays a crucial role in shaping the health and life chances of people around the world.

Malnutrition is the underlying cause of almost 50 per cent of child deaths around the world as it weakens the immune system, reducing resilience to disease outbreaks such as cholera and measles. This is equivalent to approximately 2.25 million children dying annually - more than the number of children under five in Spain, Poland, Greece, or Portugal.

In 2022, more than 50 per cent of the world’s 45 million children suffering from wasting - the deadliest form of malnutrition - lived in south Asia.

Beyond the tragic human cost, malnutrition is an enemy to economic growth. Malnutrition reduces school achievement and work productivity, costing us an estimated $2.4 trillion globally every year. The worst-affected nations lose up to 16 per cent of their GDP annually.

Ultimately, it increases dependence on international aid, when global pressures mean we have to ensure every penny of our aid budgets is delivering as effectively as possible.

We’re determined not to look away from this issue. We need a new development model that responds to the evolving global challenges we face. We need a modern approach that will help low- and middle-income countries in the fight against malnutrition, support a healthy population and become self-sufficient, by forming genuine, respectful partnerships.

Baroness Chapman

Afshan Khan

The UK has already supported new thinking, sharing ideas and finding what works, and cofounded the Child Nutrition Fund, which seeks to transform the way we finance action against malnutrition.

For example, unlocking local financing for producers of essential nutrition supplies and services in low- and middle-income countries, and match-funding governments’ contribution to double investments which go towards tackling nutrition.

The Child Nutrition Fund aims to reach 230 million children and 70 million women with life-saving support globally, including the provision of nutrition supplements, breastfeeding support, and treatments for child wasting.

At this week’s Nutrition for Growth Summit in Paris, the UK is continuing that leadership. Along with the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement and partners from around the world, the UK has launched a Global Compact on Nutrition Integration.

It focuses on thinking about nutrition as part of all we do, rather than trying to tackle it as a standalone issue. A new coalition, including the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, and Germany will embed nutrition objectives into wider government policies. This approach will help better leverage existing support for maximum impact and accelerate progress towards a world free from malnutrition.

We know this works. In Bangladesh, thinking about nutrition alongside prenatal and childhood vaccination programmes has helped bring under-five child mortality down 80 per cent. In Sierra Leone, the government has integrated nutrition into agricultural policies, successfully reducing impaired growth due to malnutrition by more than three per cent.

However, to reduce child malnutrition to zero, we need to mobilise and work globally. The Global Compact for Nutrition Integration will unite countries and partner organisations in setting and implementing more ambitious commitments. The first signatories include Cambodia, Nepal, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Lesotho and organisations like the World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and others.

Doing nothing would be a disaster. But if we tackle this issue together - millions of lives could be saved and trillions of dollars put back into the global economy.

At the Nutrition for Growth summit, we’re rising to the challenge. Not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because it’s pivotal to the health and prosperity of us all.

(Baroness Chapman is the UK minister for international development and Afshan Khan is the coordinator of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement)

child nutrition fundscaling up nutritionbaroness chapmanafshan khanmalnutrition

Related News

Just Stop Oil
Trending

Just Stop Oil ends direct action campaign after major policy success

Baby Reindeer
Entertainment

Baby Reindeer leads BAFTA TV nominations amid real-life stalker controversy

submarine-crash-reuters
News

Six foreign tourists die after submarine sinks off Egypt’s Red Sea coast

EU Warns Citizens to Stockpile Essentials Amid War Concerns
UK

European Union urges citizens to stockpile food and supplies amid risk of war

More For You

Dynamic dance passion

Mevy Qureshi conducting a Bollywoodinspired exercise programme

Dynamic dance passion

Mevy Qureshi

IN 2014, I pursued my passion for belly dancing at the Fleur Estelle Dance School in Covent Garden, London. Over the next three years, I mastered techniques ranging from foundational movements to advanced choreography and performance skills. This dedication to dance led to performing in front of audiences, including a memorable solo rendition of Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk, which showcased dynamic stage presence and delighted the crowd.

However, my connection to dance began much earlier. The energy, vibrancy, and storytelling of Bollywood captivated me from a very young age. The expressive movements, lively music, and colourful costumes offered a sense of joy and empowerment that became the foundation of my dance passion.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘Will Gaza surrender if brutal strategy of famine is forced?’

A boy looks on as he eats at a camp sheltering displaced Palestinians set up at a landfil in the Yarmuk area in Gaza City on March 20, 2025. Israel bombarded Gaza and pressed its ground operations on March 20, after issuing what it called a "last warning" for Palestinians to return hostages and remove Hamas from power.

Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

‘Will Gaza surrender if brutal strategy of famine is forced?’

THERE was supposed to be a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, yet Israel appears to have turned to a new and deadly weapon – starvation of the besieged population.

Is this a cunning way to avoid accusations of breaking the peace agreement? Instead of re-starting the bombardment, is mass famine the new tactic?

Keep ReadingShow less
Bollywood meets Hollywood: A fusion of glamour, identity, and rebellion

Shiveena Haque

Bollywood meets Hollywood: A fusion of glamour, identity, and rebellion

Shiveena Haque

BOLLYWOOD and Hollywood are so similar, yet worlds apart, but their influences run deep. While each is celebrated for being unique, what isn’t often discussed or acknowledged are the times when they have beautifully blended, including in everyday life.

Many of these influences will always run deep. From vintage Hollywood to sparkles of Hindi cinema, their romance has created many passionate, brave spirits, with a dash of rebellion, adorned with diamantes and dramatic gestures. One of them is me! It’s a flame that will never go out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: Ramadan’s message of unity, charity, and faith can inspire us all

Nigel Huddleston

Comment: Ramadan’s message of unity, charity, and faith can inspire us all

Nigel Huddleston

RAMADAN is a unique and special time for Muslims in Britain and across the world. It is a time to reflect on and renew their faith, through devotion and spirituality, while fulfilling the five pillars of Islam.

During this hugely important time of prayer and fasting, the message of Ramadan is one we can all relate to – especially the importance of charity and compassion. These core values at the heart of Islamic faith are the very same values that those of all faiths or none can aspire to.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: ‘UK’s multicultural identity owes much to south Asians’

Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford, chair of the project; Vikram Doraiswami, India’s high commissioner to the UK; Lord Navnit Dholakia, former deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats; and Professor Mark Smith, vice-chancellor of the University of Southampton, at the launch of the Ramniklal Solanki Pioneers Project in July 2024

Comment: ‘UK’s multicultural identity owes much to south Asians’

Sabu S Padmadas

IN 1951, Sardar Harnam Singh Roudh arrived by himself to England from Punjab, carrying only a suitcase of clothes and £3 in his pocket.

His legacy as a pioneer is best remembered for his compassionate leadership and selfless service in uniting people from diverse backgrounds, while championing the local Sikh community to thrive in a multicultural Britain.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc