Malang 2: Mohit Suri shares a glimpse of the script’s first draft

Mohit Suri’s Malang starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles released in February this year. The film was a hit at the box office and now, the makers are gearing up for the sequel to the movie.

In the last scene of Malang, we get to hear the voice of Shraddha Kapoor and the movie ends with a hint of a sequel. A few days ago, the makers confirmed that Malang 2 is on the cards and now, Mohit Suri has started working on the sequel.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the script’s first draft and captioned it as, “To make a great film you need 3 things : The script , the script and the script – Alfred Hitchcock #malang #firstdraft #malang2.”

Well, Anil Kapoor commented on the post, “Looking forward.”

While mostly the sequel will have Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and Anil Kapoor will reprise his role, we are yet to know which actor will join as the male lead. This will be Shraddha and Mohit’s fourth film together after Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Half Girlfriend.

Apart from Malang 2, Mohit Suri also has Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline. The shooting of the film was supposed to start this year and the movie is slated to release in January 2020. However, due to the lockdown, the shooting has been postponed, so we wonder if the film will be able to release in January next year. Ek Villain 2 stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.