Major police shake-up proposed after review exposes leadership gaps

Police leadership review calls for sweeping reforms across England and Wales.

Report warns weak promotion systems and low morale are hurting policing.

Government says findings will shape its wider police reform programme.

Police leadership in England and Wales needs a fundamental reset, according to a landmark independent review that has raised concerns over how senior officers are selected, trained and supported. The report warns that weak leadership structures, inconsistent promotion systems and falling morale are affecting the effectiveness of police forces, with none of the 43 forces currently rated "outstanding" for leadership.

Published on July 6, the Police Leadership Commission report concludes that the existing system for identifying and developing future leaders is no longer fit for purpose. It says chief constable appointments often attract only a single suitable candidate, while officers across different forces face uneven promotion standards, creating what the review describes as a postcode lottery.

A leadership system under pressure

The commission, chaired by former Labour home secretary Lord Blunkett and former Conservative policing minister Lord Herbert, was established in October 2025 with support from the Home Office following declining public confidence in policing and growing scrutiny of police culture.

Its findings are based on evidence gathered from nearly 2,000 sergeants and inspectors, more than 400 public submissions and a series of expert discussions.

The review paints a picture of a workforce struggling with limited resources, increasing administrative demands and leadership cultures that many officers believe are overly cautious and demotivating. It also highlights that almost one-third of frontline officers have fewer than five years' experience, adding further pressure on leadership teams responsible for mentoring and decision-making.

Lord Blunkett reportedly said police leadership requires an "ethical reset", pointing to the number of senior officers currently facing disciplinary investigations. He noted, as quoted in a news report, that eight former or serving chief constables are either under investigation or awaiting disciplinary outcomes out of England and Wales' 43 police forces.

The commission says it also found concerns about favouritism and nepotism in promotion processes, alongside limited investment in leadership development.

Government promises reforms as recommendations grow

Among its recommendations, the commission has called for the restoration of central government funding for police leadership training, bringing policing closer to other public services such as the NHS.

It also proposes creating a new senior constable rank to recognise experienced frontline officers who mentor colleagues, introducing nationally accredited training for new recruits, replacing the current sergeant promotion examination with a new qualification and establishing a National Academy of Police Leadership to create a stronger pipeline of future chief constables.

Sir Andy Marsh, former chief constable and former chief executive of the College of Policing, reportedly described the review as "the most comprehensive examination of police leadership in a generation". He added, as quoted in a news report, that the recommendations provide an opportunity to invest in officers and staff so they can better protect the public and tackle crime.

The latest inspection results reinforce the commission's concerns. None of England and Wales' 43 police forces achieved an "outstanding" leadership rating, while nearly one-third were judged to require improvement and two forces were rated inadequate.

Policing minister Sarah Jones said the government would use the report to help shape its wider police reform programme. She acknowledged, as quoted in a news report, that leadership standards have not consistently met public expectations and said the Home Office will publish its formal response to the commission's recommendations later this autumn.