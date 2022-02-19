Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 19, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

HEADLINE STORY

Mahatma Gandhi, Virginia Woolf statues on racism review list

Mahatma Gandhi statue at Tavistock Square

By: Pramod Thomas

STATUES of Mahatma Gandhi, Virginia Woolf are said to be included in a council review of how to make its monuments more “inclusive”, The Times reported. 

The other statues in the Labour-controlled Camden review are of Karl Marx and Matthew Flinders, the colonial explorer of Australia.

The bronze bust outside Woolf’s former home in Bloomsbury, north London, will be assessed by the council, which is trying to address links to racism, slavery and imperialism, the report added.

According to the report, results from the review of the memorial to Woolf — claimed by some to have held racist views — will go into a project to ensure an “accurate, thorough and inclusive” approach to monuments.

“These plans to rewrite hundreds of years of history are being cooked up behind closed doors without discussion. If these decisions are being made for public benefit, they must have public consent and involvement, and with political consensus,” Oliver Cooper, leader of the Camden Conservatives, was quoted as saying by The Times.

Woolf’s novels include Mrs Dalloway, To the Lighthouse and Orlando. Her works have been translated into more than 50 languages and she is commemorated on statues, including the bust in Tavistock Square and a building at the University of London. She killed herself in 1941.

The Times report said that some extracts from Woolf’s work have been criticised for the use of racial epithets and her diaries include remarks labelled as racist. She dressed in “blackface” in 1910 as part of a elaborate prank by the artists and writers known as the Bloomsbury Group.

Ilona Bell, an American academic who wrote a biographical essay on Woolf and who has taught her novels at Williams College, Massachusetts, told The Times: “Having lost her mother and been sexually abused during adolescence, Virginia Woolf could have defined herself as a victim.

“Instead, she wrote some of the most brilliant, experimental novels and bold, path-breaking feminist critiques of the 20th century. Nothing she may have said or done, off the record, in her private life or journals can or should detract from the enormous impact she has had and continues to have.”

The report added that Camden council’s audit eventually may result in QR codes being attached to monuments so that people can scan them with their phones and be told about the potentially fraught legacies of the people the statues represent.

“We want to help our communities and visitors to develop a greater understanding of statues and memorials in Camden,” a spokesman for the council was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Six men jailed for multiple sexual offences against a child in Keighley
News
‘Partygate’ probe: Johnson responds to police questionnaire
News
Storm Eunice batters Britain, knocks out power
INDIA
Ahmedabad blasts: Indian court sentences 38 to death
HEADLINE STORY
IndiaMART figures in US ‘Notorious Markets List’
News
British health chiefs urge Johnson not be to be ‘gung-ho’ with Covid plan
News
London police hit by new ‘offensive’ messages scandal
News
London gets first red weather warning as ‘Storm Eunice’ surges
INDIA
India objects to Singapore prime minister’s remarks about ‘criminal’ MPs
News
Police force apologises for racial abuse of former investigator
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive: “If you raise something you are going to be targeted – you’re…
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive: “STOP CULTURE OF POLICE COVER UP”
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Akshaye Khanna to star alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu in…
Six men jailed for multiple sexual offences against a child…
Experts urge to address poor Covid vaccine access for children
Gina Rodriguez: I’m the happiest when I make romcoms
Confirmed: Colors to axe Balika Vadhu 2
Mahatma Gandhi, Virginia Woolf statues on racism review list
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE