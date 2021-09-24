Love Island star Priya Gopaldas urge youngsters to get Covid-19 jab

Trainee doctor and Love Island contestant Priya Gopaldas.

By: Sattwik Biswal

A new film with Love Island contestant and medical student Priya Gopaldas and TV doctor Dr Emeka Okorocha encourage uptake of the life-saving Covid-19 vaccine in youngsters.

The pair take questions from students and underline that Covid-19 jabs are the best way of preventing serious illness.

The latest statistics show more than 123,000 lives have been saved, and 24 million infections and 230,000 hospitalisations have been prevented because of the vaccines.

Trainee doctor and Love Island contestant Priya Gopaldas said: “This summer has already been so much better than last year – and I’m not just talking about my Love Island experience. We’ve been able to travel, go out with mates and finally go back to the places we love. No one wants to miss out on those upcoming special moments.

“Halloween parties, proms, trips to the theatre, family gatherings. Getting the jab now means you won’t miss out on all the things that matter this autumn.”

Five weeks after Covid-19 vaccinations were offered to 16 and 17 year olds, it is estimated around 60 per cent or approximately 880,000 people in that cohort have had their vaccine.

In the video Dr Emeka addresses concerns around vaccine safety and side effects following new polling which suggests that these are the biggest drivers of vaccine hesitancy among this age group.

Dr Emeka, an emergency medicine physician, also highlights how Covid-19 can affect anyone, regardless of their age.

Dr Emeka said: “It is brilliant to see how many people aged 16-17 have already come forward to protect themselves by getting a jab. It was great to join Priya to answer questions from students to reiterate the safety and effectiveness of the life-saving vaccines.

“A lot of young people previously felt invincible to the virus, but as an A&E doctor working throughout the height of the pandemic, I saw my fair share of healthy young adults suffering badly from Covid-19.

“Vaccines not only protect you but they also mean you’re less likely to pass the virus on to elderly family members.”

The 16-17 year old age group can book a vaccine appointment via their GP or by visiting their nearest walk-in centre.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said: “It has been great to see the enthusiasm of thousands of youngsters in coming forward to get the vital protection of our life-saving vaccines.

“Every vaccine given is another brick in our wall of defence against the virus – with the vaccines already saving more than 123,000 lives and preventing more than 230,000 hospitalisations.

“I’d urge everyone to have their vaccine as soon as possible – it is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and your family.”

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup said: “We know COVID-19 can affect people of all ages, which is why we continue to urge everyone eligible to have their vaccine as soon as possible.

“Thanks to the fantastic work of the NHS, the vaccine rollout continues to be a phenomenal success with local sites and walk-in centres open across the country.”