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Looking to grow your savings? Here's how to choose the right savings account

Looking to grow your savings? Here's how to choose the right savings account
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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 31, 2026
Eastern Eye

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Growing your savings involves more than setting money aside regularly. The savings account you choose can also influence how effectively your money supports your financial goals. While savings account interest rates are an important consideration, they are only one part of the decision. Comparing the overall features of an account can help you choose one that supports both long-term saving and convenient everyday banking.

A savings account helps your money grow through interest earnings while keeping it readily accessible for everyday needs. However, the account that best supports your savings goals is not necessarily the one with the highest headlined savings account interest rates. The right combination of returns, convenience and practical banking features can provide greater long-term value.

What should you compare when choosing a savings account?

The right savings account should match both your saving goals and your banking requirements. When comparing accounts, consider:

  • Savings account interest rates
  • Digital banking facilities
  • Minimum balance requirements
  • Applicable fees and charges
  • Fund transfer options
  • Security features
  • Customer support

Looking at these factors together provides a more complete picture than comparing interest rates alone.

Why are savings account interest rates important, but not the only factor?

Higher savings account interest rates may help your savings grow over time, but they should be considered alongside the overall banking experience. For example, an account with convenient digital banking, secure transactions and easy fund access may better support your financial needs than one selected solely because it offers a higher interest rate.

The highest savings account interest rates do not automatically make one account the right choice because overall banking convenience and account features also influence long-term value.

Which account features matter for different needs?

Different people have different savings and banking priorities. The table below shows which account features deserve the greatest attention depending on your primary objective.

If your priority is...Feature to prioritise
Growing your savingsSavings account interest rates, account terms and conditions
Everyday bankingInternet and mobile banking, fund transfer facilities
Easy access to fundsATM and branch network, digital banking services
Lower account maintenanceMinimum balance requirements and applicable charges
Secure bankingTransaction alerts and account security features

Prioritising the features that best match your financial goals can help you choose a savings account that supports both your savings objectives and your everyday banking needs over the long term.

A practical checklist before making your decision

Before selecting an account, ask yourself:

  • Does the account offer competitive savings account interest rates?
  • Will the digital banking facilities support the way I manage my money?
  • Are the applicable charges suitable for my banking needs?
  • Do the minimum balance requirements fit my financial situation?
  • Does the account provide the convenience and security I expect?

Answering these questions can help you compare accounts more confidently instead of focusing on a single feature.

Final words

Choosing the right savings account involves more than comparing savings account interest rates. The most suitable account is one that supports your saving goals while also providing the banking features you need for everyday money management. Evaluating both returns and practical account features can help you make a more informed long-term decision.

FAQs

Are savings account interest rates the most important factor when choosing an account?

They are important, but they should be considered alongside banking features, applicable charges, convenience and security.

Can the right savings account help my savings grow?

Yes. Regular saving combined with suitable savings account interest rates and convenient account features can support long-term financial goals.

What digital features should I compare?

Compare internet banking, mobile banking, fund transfer facilities, transaction alerts and account management tools.

Should I compare more than one savings account?

Yes. Comparing multiple accounts helps you identify the one that best matches your saving habits and banking requirements.

What should I review before opening a savings account?

Review savings account interest rates, account conditions, minimum balance requirements, applicable charges and digital banking facilities.


This article is paid content. It has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to meet our content standards

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