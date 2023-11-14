Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 14, 2023
London’s big screens to light up for community festivals

The campaign started with Diwali celebrations

Sadiq Khan

By: Pramod Thomas

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has formed a new partnership to celebrate the capital’s major cultural and community festivals, a statement said.

Khan announced a tie-up with digital exhibition space, Outernet London, to showcase and celebrate key moments in the year on giant screens.

The campaign started with Diwali celebrations last Sunday (12) with a message wishing Londoners, and all those celebrating around the world, a happy Diwali.

Celebrations including Chanukah, Christmas, Lunar New Year, St George’s Day, Vaisakhi, Eid and more will be part of this partnership, the statement added.

The company said that each calendar moment will be showcased through beautifully designed graphics.

Khan said, “Our diversity is our greatest strength, so I’m delighted to partner with Outernet to send messages of celebration to our communities on these big screens in central London. Starting with Diwali – London’s Diwali celebrations which are some of the largest outside India – we will be marking a wide range of key cultural and community festivals to show that our capital is for everyone, as we build a better London for all.”

Philip O’Ferrall, CEO of Outernet Global said “From the outset, Outernet was designed to be a place for all to come. With this campaign we are proud to work with the mayor and his team to display on our screens a campaign that is all about the inclusivity that makes London such a fantastic place.”

