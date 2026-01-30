London's Ambassadors Clubhouse to open in New York on February 11

Highlights

35-restaurant group opens Ambassadors Clubhouse in Manhattan on 11 February, completing dual-market US strategy.

Nearly 8,000 sq ft venue follows December's Las Vegas Gymkhana launch, part of North America expansion focus.

Company targets "white space" in premium Indian dining sector with high-profile NoMad location.

British hospitality group JKS Restaurants will complete its dual-city US market entry next month with the February (11) opening of Ambassadors Clubhouse in Manhattan, two months after launching Gymkhana in Las Vegas.

The 150-seat Punjabi fine-dining restaurant at 1245 Broadway in NoMad represents the second phase of JKS's American expansion announced in August 2025.

Founded by siblings Jyotin, Karam and Sunaina Sethi in 2008, the company now operates 35 restaurants internationally and has identified North America as a priority growth region.

Strategic market positioning

Managing director Laura Irvine previously identified "lots of white space in the US for premium Indian restaurants," positioning the market as underserved compared to other international cuisines.

Chief executive Pavan Pardasani, recruited from Tao Group, confirmed the company's strategic focus on North American and Middle East expansion.

The nearly 8,000 square-foot Manhattan venue secures high-visibility positioning within A24 film studio's New York headquarters, mirroring JKS's strategy of securing prestigious locations.

December's Gymkhana launch at Las Vegas's Aria Resort & Casino demonstrated similar premium placement.

Executive chef Karan Mittal, formerly of Indian Accent in Delhi and New York, will lead operations presenting royal Punjabi cuisine.

The venue maximises revenue potential through two dining rooms, two bars, and private event spaces, alongside tequila and mezcal-focused beverage programming.

Pardasani positions the opening as complementary to New York's developing Indian fine-dining sector, which includes Unapologetic Foods' Semma, Vikas Khanna's Bungalow, and Houston import Musaafer.

"We're just trying to be a great restaurant, period—the kind where people love the room, the service, the feeling of being there," he told Eater, emphasising broader hospitality appeal beyond ethnic categorisation.

The rapid dual-market rollout follows JKS's 2024 expansion, which included Los Angeles and New York openings of Persian concept Berenjak.

The group's Indian portfolio includes two-Michelin-starred Gymkhana and Michelin-starred Trishna in London.