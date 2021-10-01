Website Logo
  • Friday, October 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727

News

Liz Truss, Pakistan foreign minister discuss Afghan situation

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITISH foreign secretary Liz Truss met Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in London where they discussed a wide range of matters, including the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

They spoke about their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, including deepening economic links, a press release from the UK’ Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said on Tuesday (28).

They discussed the need for the international community to work together to ensure a coordinated approach to Afghanistan.

They reaffirmed their commitment to preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terror and providing vital humanitarian assistance for ordinary Afghans, it said.

The two leaders also discussed the need for action to cut carbon emissions and protect biodiversity and agreed to work together to achieve ambitious climate change objectives.

Qureshi said in a Twitter message that he shared his country’s immediate concern to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

“…Pakistan has established a humanitarian corridor & is extending all possible assistance. Urge int’l community to engage constructively with Afghan authorities & not to repeat past mistakes”, he tweeted.

“Good to meet Sec of State for Foreign Affairs & Minister for Women & Equality @trussliz. Will be working closely for elevation of our historic bilateral relationship. Look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan for 5th review session of Pakistan-United Kingdom Enhanced Strategic Dialogue”, Qureshi tweeted.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
ISIS-K claims onus for Sikh physician’s killing in Pakistan
INDIA
India ‘slaps reciprocal travel curbs’ on Britons
News
Britain’s drug laws are racist, alleges Simon Woolley
News
Gail Omvedt: The soul who dedicated her life to India’s poor
News
Dr Rukmini Banerji, Professor Eric Hanushek win 2021 Yidan Prize
News
Man attacked Sabina Nessa with a 2ft-long weapon, court hears
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown, retains night curfew
PAKISTAN
Sikh medicine practitioner shot dead in Pakistan
UK
Blurry line between realistic botanical art and photography
UK
Key role for community pharmacy
News
Indian environmental group among ‘Alternative Nobel’ winners
News
Steve Reed says values of Hindu community and Labour party are similar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
ISIS-K claims onus for Sikh physician’s killing in Pakistan
Liz Truss, Pakistan foreign minister discuss Afghan situation
Issa brothers fail in bid to take over Caffè Nero
Defender row: Ineos urges JLR to end legal battle
From Konda Polam to Rashmi Rocket to Bhramam, movies to…
India ‘slaps reciprocal travel curbs’ on Britons