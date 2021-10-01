Liz Truss, Pakistan foreign minister discuss Afghan situation

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITISH foreign secretary Liz Truss met Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in London where they discussed a wide range of matters, including the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

They spoke about their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, including deepening economic links, a press release from the UK’ Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said on Tuesday (28).

They discussed the need for the international community to work together to ensure a coordinated approach to Afghanistan.

They reaffirmed their commitment to preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terror and providing vital humanitarian assistance for ordinary Afghans, it said.

The two leaders also discussed the need for action to cut carbon emissions and protect biodiversity and agreed to work together to achieve ambitious climate change objectives.

Qureshi said in a Twitter message that he shared his country’s immediate concern to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

“…Pakistan has established a humanitarian corridor & is extending all possible assistance. Urge int’l community to engage constructively with Afghan authorities & not to repeat past mistakes”, he tweeted.

“Good to meet Sec of State for Foreign Affairs & Minister for Women & Equality @trussliz. Will be working closely for elevation of our historic bilateral relationship. Look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan for 5th review session of Pakistan-United Kingdom Enhanced Strategic Dialogue”, Qureshi tweeted.