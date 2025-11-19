'Line of Duty' season seven confirmed as AC-12 replaced in major series shake-up

Highlights

BBC finally says Line of Duty is coming back for season 7.

The original trio McClure, Compston, Dunbar all in again.

Six episodes, Belfast shoot, starting next spring.

AC-12 rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards.

First case centres on a decorated officer accused of abuse of power.

For a show that supposedly wrapped up its biggest mystery, the renewal of Line of Duty for season 7 still lands with a jolt. The BBC confirmed the return on Tuesday, ending years of questions and half-teases from the cast. The new run brings AC-12 back under a slightly different badge, and it keeps the BBC at the centre of one of its most dependable dramas.

The cast of Line of Duty confirmed to return as filming for season 7 begins next spring in Belfast





How the season 7 return shakes up Line of Duty

The show wrapped its last run back in 2021. That finale pulled in more than seventeen million viewers and closed the hunt for “H”, even if the reveal did not please everyone. Since then, every small rumour or cast interview seemed to set off fresh debate.

Jed Mercurio did not hide his relief in the statement. He thanked fans and said he had to stretch his imagination because “corruption was supposed to have come to an end”. The BBC would not sign off on another season unless the story felt solid enough, and that has been the sticking point for years.





What renewed for season 7 means inside the BBC

Season seven starts with AC-12 gone in name. The unit is getting a new name, the Inspectorate of Police Standards. The anti-corruption work stays in place, but the setup around them is not what it was.

Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings all return to tackle what the BBC calls their “most sensitive case so far”. The opening story follows Det Insp Dominic Gough, a well-liked officer praised for taking down organised crime. He is now accused of abusing his position to target women.

There is also the hint of something larger moving in the background, a classic Mercurio setup. The BBC’s early notes point towards misdirection, possibly another concealed network.

Fans react as Line of Duty officially moves forward with its new six-part season.





How the cast is approaching the return

Martin Compston said he cannot wait to put the waistcoat back on. McClure kept it brief: she is excited, she wants to get going, and she called out Belfast directly. Dunbar sounded the most sentimental, talking about the “Three Amigos” reuniting.

What stands out is how tight this group still is. After more than a decade playing these roles, they have slipped into a bond that shows on screen. That chemistry is part of why the BBC pushed for another run, even with a long break in between.





What comes next

Filming starts in spring 2026. Six episodes, same format, same production team. No broadcast date yet. The first six seasons sit on BBC iPlayer, and they are still drawing steady numbers. That alone tells you why the renewal happened. The demand never dipped, not even when the show went quiet.