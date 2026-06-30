Lily Allen says skipping audience chat at her £86 concert was 'an artistic choice'

Highlights

Lily Allen has explained the creative decision behind one of the most talked-about aspects of her West End Girl tour.

The singer said the show's format, including its running time and lack of audience interaction, was intentional.

Allen also addressed criticism over the £86 ticket price and her delayed arrival on stage.

Lily Allen has responded to criticism surrounding her West End Girl tour by explaining why one key element of the production was never meant to change.

The singer came under fire after some fans questioned paying up to £86 for a performance that lasted just over an hour and featured no conversation with the audience. Allen has now said the format was a deliberate artistic choice rather than an oversight.

Why Allen avoids speaking to the audience

The debate began after a concertgoer claimed Allen appeared on stage at 9.10pm during her recent London show at The O2, finished before 10pm and did not address the audience throughout the performance.

Replying on X, Allen said the show had always been advertised as a performance of her latest album, West End Girl, in full, and insisted she did not want anyone to feel "ripped off".

She explained that avoiding audience interaction was central to the production.

"It's my artistic choice not to talk to the audience," Allen wrote. "The fourth wall helps with the storytelling. Most people find it to be effective."

The singer also clarified that the concert includes an opening performance by the Dallas Minor Trio, who play orchestral arrangements from her catalogue while lyrics are displayed on screen for the audience to sing along.

Singer explains late start

Allen also responded to criticism over the show's delayed start, saying she was only "a few minutes late" because she had to change a pair of laddered tights before going on stage.

She reiterated that the performance runs for just over an hour because it consists of West End Girl in its entirety, as originally planned.

Tour follows deeply personal album

Released last October, West End Girl is Allen's fifth studio album and her first since No Shame. The record draws on the breakdown of her marriage to actor David Harbour, although Allen has said it should not be viewed as a literal retelling of events.

Harbour has acknowledged that the songs reflect Allen's perspective while saying they do not represent his own experience.

The West End Girl tour is Allen's first concert tour since 2018 and continues across Europe.