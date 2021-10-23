Lib Dem leader Ed Davey visits Day Lewis pharmacy in south London

Lim Dem leader Sir Ed Davey – second from right. (Photo: Day Lewis Pharmacy)

By: Sattwik Biswal

SIR ED DAVEY, leader of the Liberal Democrats, this week visited a Day Lewis branch in south London to hear first hand from the pharmacy staff about the vital services they offer in their local community.

He extended his thanks to all those working in community pharmacies for their ongoing efforts to support local communities through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rupa Patel, the executive director of Day Lewis Pharmacy, later said that the Lib Dem leader showed great interest in community pharmacy and was hugely impressed by the various services it provided.

Sir Ed was equally impressed by how accessible pharmacies are and was in for a surprise when he witnessed a few people walk into the Day Lewis branch in New Malden for their flu jabs while he was in the pharmacy.

The 2021-22 flu vaccination programme began in September and will run until March.