Lewis Hamilton says 2026 F1 rules present 'huge challenge' as Ferrari unveils new car

Highlights

Hamilton describes 2026 regulations as most significant rule change in his 18-year Formula 1 career.

New power units feature 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical sides with active aerodynamics.

Ferrari under pressure to deliver after failing to win a single race during Hamilton's difficult 2025 debut season.

Lewis Hamilton has described the 2026 Formula 1 season as presenting "a huge challenge" as Ferrari unveiled their new SF-26 car at Fiorano test track on Friday.

The seven-time world champion, who endured a winless debut season with the Italian team in 2025, told BBC that working on Ferrari's new machine designed for radically different engine and chassis rules had been "fascinating" but demanding.

"The 2026 season represents a huge challenge for everyone, probably the biggest regulation change I have experienced in my career," the 41-year-old Briton said.

"It will be an extremely important year from a technical perspective, with the driver playing a central role in energy management, understanding the new systems and contributing to the car's development."

Formula 1 has introduced sweeping technical regulations centred on a 50-50 power split between internal combustion and electrical components in hybrid engines.

The cars will feature active aerodynamics to enable sufficient energy recovery for batteries, while fully sustainable fuel has been mandated and both cars and tyres have been reduced in size.

Ferrari's new focus

Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc emphasised the increased demands on drivers "The 2026 regulations demand an even higher level of preparation, particularly for us drivers.

There are many new systems to understand and optimise, which is why we have been heavily involved from the early stages of the project's development."

He added "Energy management and the power unit will be among the most significant aspects - a fascinating challenge which will require us drivers to adapt quickly, relying more on instinct to begin with, and then increasingly on precise data."

Ferrari face considerable pressure to perform competitively this season following their failure to secure a single victory in 2025.

Ferrari technical director Loic Serra told BBC "We dedicated significant time to the concept phase to capture as much as possible of the new regulatory and technical context.

We also had to ensure that the car's architecture would allow us enough flexibility for in-season development."

The SF-26 completed its first running at Ferrari's Fiorano facility before heading to next week's private pre-season test at Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.