'Lost' letters of Nehru and Edwina Mountbatten spark political debate in India

The letters, which the BJP claims are held privately by the Congress party, have become a focal point in the political rivalry between the BJP and Congress.

Nehru-edwina-mountbatten-Getty

Edwina Mountbatten with Jawaharlal Nehru at a reception given for him by the Indian high commissioner in London at Kensington Palace Gardens, 11th February 1955. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeDec 20, 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised questions about correspondence between Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, and Edwina Mountbatten, wife of the last British viceroy.

The letters, which the BJP claims are held privately by the Congress party, have become a focal point in the political rivalry between the BJP and Congress, The Times reported.

Rizwan Kadri, head of Modi’s museum and library, has formally requested Rahul Gandhi to release 51 boxes of Nehru-Edwina correspondence, which he says were removed from public access in 2008 under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership.

Kadri argued that the documents are of historical significance and would benefit scholars. He acknowledged the personal nature of the material but emphasised their public importance, the newspaper reported.

BJP officials, including Sambit Patra and Amit Malviya, have questioned why the letters are being kept private, hinting at potential revelations that could harm Nehru's legacy. Analysts see this as a strategy to discredit Nehru, a secular leader often criticised by the BJP for his policies and values.

The relationship between Nehru and Edwina Mountbatten has been well-documented. Photographs and correspondence show their close bond, which Edwina’s daughter, Lady Hicks, described as a deep intellectual companionship rather than a physical affair.

Hicks, in her book Daughter of Empire, detailed how the two supported each other through personal loneliness, adding that they were rarely alone due to constant staff presence.

The affair continues to evoke strong opinions in India. Political commentator Parsa Venkateshwar Rao accused the BJP of exploiting the relationship to tarnish Nehru's image, calling it a “fishing expedition.”

Despite the controversy, the letters and their significance remain a matter of public curiosity. Nehru and Edwina maintained their connection through letters and gifts until Edwina’s death in 1960. She was buried at sea, with Nehru sending an Indian navy frigate to honour her.

