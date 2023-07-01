Let Individuals Choose: Gender Selection for a Balanced Family

By: Paul Rainsbury

I firmly believe in the fundamental values of freedom and choice, especially when it comes to gender selection or family balancing. It is with great hope that I write this piece, urging a review and revision of the current UK law that renders gender selection illegal. I also extend my wish for people in other countries burdened by similar repressive regulations to experience a change in their legislation.

Gender selection, using Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD), is a well-established and validated programme that has proven successful over hundreds of treatment cycles. It is important to note that the majority of this treatment takes place in the UK, with the actual PGD process being carried out in one of our accredited centres abroad, in countries where gender selection is legal.

One of the remarkable aspects of our programme is that it boasts a 100% accuracy rate in determining the gender of babies born. This speaks to the reliability and effectiveness of the PGD process, providing families with the confidence that their desired gender will be achieved.

Why do individuals choose gender selection, and why is it prohibited? In my experience, those who undergo gender selection are making thoughtful and responsible decisions about their families and their aspirations for the future. Typically, they are parents of two or three children of the same gender who desire to create a balanced family by adding a child of the opposite gender. Throughout my extensive years working in this field, I have yet to encounter any substantial gender bias. The results consistently indicate a near 50:50 distribution between boys and girls.

In a time when gender issues take centre stage in societal debates and young children are encouraged to explore and express their gender identities, it is astonishing that responsible adults cannot, at their own expense, make choices that may enhance their family life and overall happiness. The current UK law prohibits “gender selection for social reasons,” a vague and nearly meaningless definition. A more accurate description of this restriction would be “gender selection for personal and family reasons,” as this law curtails personal freedom and choice, which has no significant impact on society as a whole. Support for this law is often accompanied by sensationalised and subjective references to “designer babies.” These references, however, lack any scientific basis and are entirely misleading in the context of discussions surrounding gender selection.

While our society grows increasingly sensitive to gender issues, it simultaneously denies individuals the freedom to choose in this matter and demonises the practice of gender selection. As required, I continue to serve those seeking gender selection treatment from outside the UK, facilitating treatment at highly reputable specialist clinics in countries where the procedure is permitted.

Necessary changes in the law would not only reduce the cost but also alleviate the stress of seeking treatment abroad for the numerous families pursuing this process. Decriminalising this basic human right would greatly improve the lives of many families, sparing them the need to go overseas to fulfil their natural and legitimate desires.

In conclusion, I firmly believe in the freedom of choice for gender selection in order to achieve a balanced family. It is my sincere hope that the UK law will be reviewed and revised to reflect the changing dynamics of our society. Furthermore, I extend my wish for other countries to re-evaluate their legislation, liberating families from the constraints of outdated and repressive regulations. Let us empower individuals to make decisions that shape their lives and foster future happiness, while upholding the principles of personal freedom and choice.

