Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lepra spotlights women leading fight against leprosy stigma

This International Women’s Day, Lepra celebrates the female volunteers encouraging women to overcome barriers and seek treatment for leprosy

Lepra spotlights women leading fight against leprosy stigma
Lepra
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokMar 06, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
See Full Bio
Follow:

International Women’s Day is an annual event where people across the globe celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about gender discrimination and take action to drive gender parity.

The United Nations’ theme for International Women’s Day 2026 is: Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls

Prejudice and discrimination toward people affected by leprosy remains widespread in endemic countries, and social factors disproportionately impact women in seeking treatment. Higher barriers to accessing healthcare, such as limited independence and mobility, and higher social stigma, lead to underdiagnosis.

Due to the barriers women face in accessing specialist healthcare, treatment is often delayed, meaning a higher risk of developing lasting disabilities, and experience greater poverty.

47-year-old Bizly’s symptoms were only noticed when she was accompanying her husband to a medical appointment.

When she was diagnosed with leprosy, she was frightened but the doctor reassured her that the disease was curable with a course of treatment.

Lepra

After her recovery, Bizly was inspired to become a ‘Mental Motivator’, a volunteer for Lepra’s Mind to Heart project in Bangladesh helping to provide reliable health information and support to her wider community. Enquiring door-to-door, she helps locate people with symptoms and encourages them to attend the clinic for diagnostic support.

Mental Motivators also play an important role in helping people to overcome the emotional impact of a diagnosis, providing mental health first aid and referral to structured counselling.

For Bizly, encouraging other women with symptoms to come forward is of utmost importance.

Often the main caregiver, women may struggle to leave their families to travel and access healthcare. Women with disabilities or young children may be unable to travel long distances and some avoid travelling due to fear for their personal safety.

Many women with symptoms fear rejection. Often facing prejudice from those closest to them, women are more likely than men to be deserted by their spouses when diagnosed with leprosy. Women are often socially isolated from their family, neighbours and local community, greatly impacting their emotional health.

Lepra

As a Mental Motivator, Bizly has become a recognised and trusted figure in her community, helping other people find the confidence to face their diagnosis, and get access to life-changing treatment which can prevent disabilities from ever developing.

“I’ve referred almost 300 people for check-ups, 150 of which have been confirmed cases of leprosy. I’ve distributed leaflets all over Bogura. In shops, and house-to-house. I’ve helped create social awareness about leprosy. I’ll go out, and if I see people gathering, I’ll inform them.”

Thanks to the dedication of Bizly, more women with leprosy symptoms have come forward for treatment, have access to healthcare and have overcome social prejudice.

Bizly now plays an active role in the ‘Bogura Federation for People affected by Leprosy’, helping support and advocate for countless other vulnerable people, through a network of self-support groups in the region.

Women play a vital role in the community in terms of active case-finding, education and helping to change perceptions around leprosy. This International Women’s Day, we invite our supporters to join us in celebrating the impact women have in detecting cases early, reducing lasting disabilities and helping increase access to holistic support for those with the greatest level of need.

To find out more about Lepra’s work in Bangladesh and India, and to hear Bizly talk about her work, please visit www.lepra.org.uk/news/article/international-womens...

international womens daylepra uk

Related News

Why Themed Slot Games Are So Popular
Sponsored Feature

Why Themed Slot Games Are So Popular

Solinex Reviews: How a Legal Firm Recovers Stolen Cryptocurrency
Sponsored Feature

Solinex Reviews: How a Legal Firm Recovers Stolen Cryptocurrency

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us