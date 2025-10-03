Lepra partners with Haddenham Healthcare and Tea People to open specialist health centres in Assam

UK-based charity Lepra is delighted to announce a new corporate partnership with Haddenham Healthcare and Tea People to support the opening of two specialist health centres in Assam, India. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding access to essential healthcare services in one of India’s most underserved regions.

According to the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) of India, Assam has reported a notable number of new leprosy cases annually, with high detection rates in remote areas.

Many remote rural areas in Assam lack easy access to specialised treatment for leprosy and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Local healthcare infrastructure, including primary healthcare centres, often do not have the specialised knowledge or resources to manage these diseases effectively.

The lack of dedicated referral centres forces patients to travel long distances for treatment, resulting in delays in diagnosis and care which can lead to irreversible disability. Furthermore, stigma associated with leprosy continues to be a barrier, with people reluctant to seek help due to fear of discrimination.

The establishment of the two new centres bridges this gap by offering specialised care, counselling, and rehabilitation services. They also serve as an educational resource for healthcare professionals, community workers, and locals to help reduce the stigma associated with the diseases.

In many rural communities, being unable to work due to illness means having no income - leading to conditions like leprosy and other NTDs being hidden and untreated.

“This partnership is about delivering long-term, meaningful impact,” said Prasant, CEO of Lepra Society. “Having the support of fantastic organisations like Haddenham Healthcare and Tea People is vital to bring this type of specialist healthcare to Assam. The UK has a long history with this part of India and the tea it produces every year. Being able to support people via our referral centres is vital to leaving no one behind in our mission to ensure people have the care they need.”

With most livelihoods in Assam tied to agricultural and manual labour, particularly within the tea industry, the availability of local, specialised care is essential. These centres aim to break the cycle of health inequality by enabling early diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and ongoing support for people affected by neglected tropical diseases such as leprosy and lymphatic filariasis.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2024 India reported 100,957 of new cases of leprosy, which represents 58% of all cases globally. Underreporting remains a significant issue however, with millions of people thought to be living with undiagnosed leprosy, who are at risk of developing life-changing disabilities.

The collaboration highlights a shared commitment between Lepra, Haddenham Healthcare and Tea People to improve health outcomes through early detection, treatment, and addressing the socio-economic barriers which prevent access to effective healthcare.

To find out more or to support Lepra, please visit www.lepra.org.uk

Lepra Society staff and government officials at the Comprehensive Disability Referral Centre, Tinsukia, Assam

About leprosy

Leprosy is a communicable disease, caused by bacterium, which affects the skin and peripheral nerves of people. If left undiagnosed or untreated it can cause severe disability. A diagnosis often results in severe prejudice and discrimination. Leprosy can incubate in a human anywhere from 6 months to 20 years; and as a result, it is often difficult to diagnose the disease until it has already caused significant damage.

Millions of people are affected, with numbers continuing to rise. For over 7 million people across the world, leprosy causes damage to their health, livelihoods, and futures. 475 people are diagnosed with leprosy every day and 25 of those are children.

About Lepra

Patron: His Majesty King Charles III

Vice President: His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester KG GCVO

Lepra is a UK-based charity working in India and Bangladesh to change the lives of people affected by leprosy. Established in 1924, the British Empire Leprosy Relief Association (BELRA) was inaugurated by H.R.H The Prince of Wales at Mansion House in the City of London. We’ve been known simply as Lepra since 2008. Working in India and Bangladesh, we find, diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate people affected with leprosy with specialists diagnosing leprosy by using skin test patch anaesthesia, skin smears and non-invasive sensory investigation. We also work tirelessly to fight the prejudice and discrimination they face in their daily lives.

To find out more about our work, visit our website www.lepra.org.uk or our social media channels:

https://www.facebook.com/LepraUK/

https://www.instagram.com/leprauk/?hl=en-gb

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lepra

https://youtube.com/c/LepraOrgUk

https://www.threads.net/@leprauk

About Haddenham Healthcare

Haddenham Healthcare is a family run company in the UK. They are a leading provider of innovative compression therapy and lymphoedema management solutions. With a strong focus on patient care and clinical outcomes. Haddenham Healthcare give generously to charitable causes in the UK and across the world.

About Tea People

Tea People is a speciality tea company committed to delivering high-quality, ethically sourced teas while driving social impact. Tea People reinvest at least 50% of its profits into education and community development projects in tea-growing regions, bridging the gap between premium tea lovers and the communities that grow their tea.