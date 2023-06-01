Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Neelam Gill in London

Earlier, DiCaprio was spotted leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France with Gill and other women.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam Gill (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio on Tuesday was spotted breaking bread with Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill and his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, in London. As per media reports, the trio was joined by a few close friends.

The Titanic star hid his face when the paparazzi spotted him. He was wearing a black cap, black jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

DiCaprio left the Chiltern Firehouse with Indenbirken and her partner, Scottish globetrotter David Ward, as Gill followed behind.

The outing has undoubtedly sparked speculation about a romantic connection between DiCaprio and Gill. However, as per a report by The New York Post, the duo is not dating.

For those not in the know, Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old model who was born in Coventry, Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom on 27 April 1995. Her grandparents were born in the Indian state of Punjab. As a professional model, Gill has worked for a series of high-profile brands, including Burberry, Abercrombie & Fitch.

