Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Leon founder buys back chain from Asda after "destroying" brand claims

John Vincent pays up to £50 million to reclaim restaurant he sold for £100 million

Issa brothers
Zuber and Mohsin Issa (Photo: LDRS)
LDRS
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 01, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

JOHN VINCENT has bought back the Leon restaurant chain from Asda, four years after selling it to billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa.

The deal sees Vincent reclaim 46 Leon restaurants and 25 franchise sites, reportedly at a significant discount to the £100 million he and co-founder Henry Dimbleby received when they sold the business in 2021, media reports said.

Industry sources suggest the purchase price could be between £30m and £50m.

The sale comes amid mounting criticism that Leon has abandoned its founding mission to serve "delicious food that is convenient and healthy" in favour of cheaper, unhealthy options.

Speaking in early October, Dimbleby accused Asda of "destroying" the brand, saying: "I know how easy it is to be sucked down into just going for the thing that's tasty, the sugar, the salt, something that's cheap."

He added: "What they've gone to here is they've realised chips sell, air fryers sell, that's the cheapest way to make money. But in the long term, that's going to destroy the brand."

Under Asda's ownership, Leon has added high-calorie items including burgers, chicken nuggets, cookies and cakes to its menu. It has also launched frozen food options and microwaveable pouches for supermarkets, featuring fish fingers, chicken burgers and hash browns.

Leon's revenues fell from £64.9m in 2023 to £62.5m in 2024, though pre-tax losses narrowed from £19.6m to £8.4m.

Vincent, who founded Leon in 2004 with Dimbleby and Allegra McEvedy, said he now needs to take a "good look under the bonnet" before making "big decisions" about the chain's future.

"If you are a Leon guest, I want you to know we are on the case," he was quoted as saying "We will now get on with dedicating ourselves to your enjoyment and to your health."

The Issa brothers originally bought Leon through their petrol forecourt business EG Group in 2021. They sold it to sister company Asda two years later as part of a £2 billion deal aimed at reducing EG's debt burden.

Mohsin Issa remains a shareholder in Asda, which is controlled by private equity firm TDR Capital. His brother Zuber sold his stake in the supermarket last year.

Asda itself has been struggling against competition from discount chains Aldi and Lidl, as well as rivals Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons. The supermarket swung to a loss of almost £600m last year as finance costs soared by 38 per cent.

"We would like to thank Leon colleagues for their contribution and hard work during the last two years as part of the Asda business and wish them all the best as they move forward under new ownership," said an Asda spokesman.

leonjohn vincentissa brothersasda

Related News

reliance-walt-disney-merger-india
Business

Google to give free Gemini AI access to all Reliance Jio users

Indian gold investment
Featured

Indian gold investment demand surges despite price rally

N Chandrasekaran
Business

India's Tata Group hit by internal power struggle among trustees

Andrew Bailey
Business

Bank of England criticised over internship restricted to black students

More For You

Narayana Health enters UK market through Practice Plus Group acquisition

The acquisition brings 12 hospitals and surgical centres under Narayana Health’s umbrella, specialising in orthopaedics, ophthalmology and general surgery.

Getty Images

Narayana Health enters UK market through Practice Plus Group acquisition

Highlights

  • Narayana Health acquires Practice Plus Group’s 12 UK hospitals and surgical centres.
  • Deal positions Indian healthcare provider among top three in India by revenue
  • Group plans 1,400 new beds across six greenfield hospitals in India within 30 months.

Narayana Health, one of India’s largest healthcare providers founded by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, has acquired UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals, marking its entry into the British healthcare market.

The acquisition brings 12 hospitals and surgical centres under Narayana Health’s umbrella, specialising in orthopaedics, ophthalmology and general surgery. Practice Plus Group, the fifth largest private hospital group in the UK, performs approximately 80,000 surgeries annually.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us