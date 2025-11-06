Lego enters the Star Trek universe with £315 USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D replica

Highlights:

Lego’s first-ever Star Trek set celebrates The Next Generation’s USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D



3,600-piece model includes nine detailed minifigures with iconic accessories



Available from 28 November with a bonus shuttlepod set for early buyers



Lego enters the Star Trek universe

Lego has announced its first collaboration with Star Trek, unveiling a 3,600-piece replica of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D, the famed starship from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The model, measuring nearly two feet in length, marks a milestone for the Danish toy brand, which previously partnered exclusively with Star Wars for its space-themed builds.

The set will be available from 28 November through Lego stores and online, priced at $399.99 (£315). Fans purchasing before 1 December will receive an additional Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod mini-set at no extra cost.

A detailed tribute to the Enterprise

The meticulously designed model includes a detachable command saucer, twin warp nacelles with distinctive red and blue accents, and an opening shuttlebay complete with miniature shuttlepods.

It also comes with a display stand and information plaque listing the starship’s key specifications, such as its launch date and place of origin.

Crew of The Next Generation in minifigure form

Adding to the appeal is a complete lineup of nine Next Generation crew members rendered as Lego minifigures.

Captain Jean-Luc Picard comes with his signature teacup, Commander William Riker holds a trombone, and Lieutenant Commander Data is accompanied by his cat, Spot.

Lieutenant Worf wields a phaser, while Wesley Crusher carries a portable tractor beam generator. Other characters include Counsellor Deanna Troi, bartender Guinan, Dr Beverly Crusher, and Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge with his tricorder, engineering case, and PADD tablet.

A collector’s item for fans

This release marks a significant crossover between two beloved sci-fi legacies, appealing to both Star Trek enthusiasts and seasoned Lego collectors.

With its intricate design, premium price, and limited-time bonus offer, the set is expected to become one of Lego’s most sought-after collector pieces this year.