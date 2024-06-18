Woman labelled Chinese spy by MI5 says claims ruined her life

The warning accused Lee of facilitating financial donations to serving and aspiring parliamentarians on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China.

Both London and Beijing have traded spying accusations, with Lee’s case being one of the most high-profile. (Representational image from Getty)

By: Vivek Mishra

A UK woman labelled a Chinese spy and a threat to national security by MI5 claims the “politically-motivated” decision has devastated her life and confined her to her home.

In January 2022, MI5 issued an alert notice (IA) about lawyer Christine Lee, alleging she was “involved in political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of China’s Communist Party.

The warning, circulated to lawmakers, accused Lee of facilitating financial donations to serving and aspiring parliamentarians on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China.

Lee and her son are suing the spy agency, arguing it acted unlawfully. In a witness statement submitted to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal in London, she said the alert had ruined her reputation and career.

“The issuance of the notice has totally destroyed my life, my family’s lives, my business, and my business colleague’s lives,” she stated.

Amid worsening relations in recent years, British security chiefs have frequently warned of the threat posed by China. Both London and Beijing have traded spying accusations, with Lee’s case being one of the most high-profile.

Two Britons, including a former researcher for a prominent British lawmaker, face trial next year on charges of spying for China. In June, Beijing accused a married couple of being British spies.

Lee, a British citizen who moved to the UK from Hong Kong in the early 1960s, said she was given no advance warning or details about the allegations against her. She claims she was used as a “political football” to distract from the troubles of then prime minister Boris Johnson.

“I maintain my claim that the IA was only issued against me as a political diversionary tool,” she said.

She explained that her work involved close dealings with both British parliamentarians and Chinese officials, including a private meeting with former British prime minister Theresa May in 2019.

MI5 stated that the alert about Lee was issued on national security grounds to protect parliamentary democracy from foreign interference and was the most effective means of addressing the risk.

“We dispute and deny that there was any (political) interference,” said the agency’s lawyer, Victoria Wakefield, to the tribunal.

Lee left the public gallery in tears on Tuesday, the second day of the hearing, which has focused on whether MI5 had the authority to issue the alert notice and if it had breached her human rights. The tribunal will issue its judgment at a later date.

(Reuters)