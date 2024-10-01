Last-Minute Train Travel: Booking Confirmed Tickets After Chart Preparation

Indian Railways and digital platforms such as redRail provide new options for passengers, even after the chart for the train has been created (Photo: iStock)

By: Vishnu Reji

Train travel is a popular and efficient method of transport in India. However, obtaining confirmation of a ticket can be a hassle, particularly during peak times, on weekend travel, or when you need to travel. When you’ve booked a train ticket for Tatkal or a premium Tatkal as well as a general quota, you’re waiting for confirmation, or you require having a reservation in advance. The anxiety of not being able to get an unconfirmed seat is real. However, Indian Railways and digital platforms such as redRail provide new options for passengers, even after the chart for the train has been created. This blog explains how you can still obtain an unconfirmed ticket following the chart preparation. It also provides details of reservation procedure, the available services, and suggestions to ensure the smoothest travel experience.

Sometimes you need to travel by train but don’t have a confirmed ticket. This could be due to various reasons:

You need to travel urgently.

You purchased an earlier train ticket in premium Tatkal, Tatkal, or general quota and haven’t been notified of the confirmed ticket or RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) status.

You are unable to get seats in certain quotas or are facing weekend crowds.

Many wait for the chart preparation, hoping to receive an official ticket confirmation. However, sometimes this isn’t the case, and they may have to accept that their ticket won’t be confirmed. But it’s not the end! You can still get a confirmed ticket even after the chart preparation.

Securing Train Tickets After the Chart Preparation

At Indian railway platforms, you might notice people congregating around TTEs (Traveling Ticket Examiners) without valid tickets in hopes of confirming their tickets after the chart preparation. Sometimes, passengers with unreserved tickets inquire about seat availability at the railway station.

To reduce the chaos at railway stations, Indian Railways introduced a new system that allows customers to purchase tickets even after the train charts have been prepared. This system brought transparency, enabling passengers to see vacant berths on trains and purchase confirmed tickets online or through TTEs. This initiative helps utilise vacant berths efficiently and offers passengers with unreserved tickets a better chance of getting a confirmed ticket, even after the chart preparation. Additionally, it boosts the earnings of Indian Railways.

redRail Features: Confirming Your Train Ticket After Charting Made Easy

In support of Digital India, redRail offers most of its services through its official portal. This makes it easier for travellers to access the redRail website and purchase tickets.

Key Features:

Tatkal Train Ticket Booking is simple.

The platform offers options for: Monitoring the train schedule Checking the running status of trains Ordering food on the train Checking PNR status



A new feature shows vacant berths after the final preparation of the train chart. Passengers can view the available seats before leaving for the station or even during their journey.

Reserving Tickets After the Chart Preparation

If you’re traveling on a specific route without a ticket, log in to the redRail website to check seat availability on the train after the chart preparation. It will display the number of available seats in each class.

Click on the option to book.

If you’re unable to book tickets online, instructions will guide you on how to book tickets through a TTE at a specific station.

You can also contact the TTE on a running train and request a ticket for the route.

Benefits of Online Train Chart Preparation

The chart is updated dynamically. As the train moves toward its destination, the current availability of berths is automatically adjusted.

Empty seats become available for reservation four hours before the train’s departure from the station.

It helps reduce congestion for people with waitlisted tickets.

This service is available for all mail and express trains.

The online chart layout displays the train’s name, boarding station, travel class, charting station, and the last updated time.

Time of Online Chart Preparation

As per redRail guidelines, chart preparation is done twice:

First Chart : Prepared four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

: Prepared four hours before the scheduled departure of the train. Second Chart: Prepared 30 minutes before the train’s departure.

Passengers often wonder, “Will RAC tickets get confirmed after chart preparation?” or “Will my waitlisted ticket be confirmed after charting?” With this new feature, these concerns can be eased.

Reasons for Seat Non-Availability Post Chart Preparation

Peak Season : During festive seasons, the chances of vacant seats decrease, as most confirmed ticket holders are less likely to cancel their tickets.

: During festive seasons, the chances of vacant seats decrease, as most confirmed ticket holders are less likely to cancel their tickets. Train Cancellations or Natural Calamities: These unpredictable factors could affect seat availability, but we can only hope they don’t occur close to your journey date.

Booking Tickets for Travellers Without Internet Access

If you don’t regularly visit the redRail website, you can still get information about vacant seats on the train by contacting the TTE in charge. If there’s a vacant seat, you can request the TTE to book it for you. Alternatively, you can visit PRS reservation counters to inquire about specific trains and seat availability.

Can Waitlist Tickets be Confirmed After Chart Preparation?

Yes, you can still get your ticket confirmed if you’re waitlisted or without a ticket. Your waitlist e-ticket will be automatically cancelled. You can reserve an empty seat after the chart preparation through the TTE or the official redRail website or application.

What Happens During Chart Preparation for Waitlisted Tickets?

In the course of chart preparation, Indian Railways finalizes seat allotments for all passengers. If you’re on a waiting list it’s the crucial moment in which your ticket’s status is decided. People who have an e-ticket that is waitlisted will see their tickets automatically cancelled when they do not get an official confirmation of their seat. For those who have RAC (Reservation against cancellation) as well as tickets that have been confirmed (CNF), tickets are assigned berth and coach numbers. Chart preparation signifies the conclusion of any modifications to ticket status during the trip.

Conclusion

Travelling by train with no confirmed ticket shouldn’t be a nightmare. Because of the technological advances in ticketing systems as well as the new features provided by platforms such as redRail passengers are able to effortlessly check availability of seats and buy tickets based on the seat availability after the chart preparation. This is not just more convenient but also enhances the utilization of berths that are available. To make your journey more enjoyable be sure to Check PNR Status regularly, since it keeps you informed regarding your reservation status and the available options. With these tools available will help you manage the last minute travel plans and guarantee your trip is successful.