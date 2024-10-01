Last-Minute Train Travel: Booking Confirmed Tickets After Chart Preparation

By: Vishnu Reji
Train travel is a popular and efficient method of transport in India. However, obtaining confirmation of a ticket can be a hassle, particularly during peak times, on weekend travel, or when you need to travel. When you’ve booked a train ticket for Tatkal or a premium Tatkal as well as a general quota, you’re waiting for confirmation, or you require having a reservation in advance. The anxiety of not being able to get an unconfirmed seat is real. However, Indian Railways and digital platforms such as redRail provide new options for passengers, even after the chart for the train has been created. This blog explains how you can still obtain an unconfirmed ticket following the chart preparation. It also provides details of reservation procedure, the available services, and suggestions to ensure the smoothest travel experience.
Sometimes you need to travel by train but don’t have a confirmed ticket. This could be due to various reasons:
Many wait for the chart preparation, hoping to receive an official ticket confirmation. However, sometimes this isn’t the case, and they may have to accept that their ticket won’t be confirmed. But it’s not the end! You can still get a confirmed ticket even after the chart preparation.
Securing Train Tickets After the Chart Preparation
At Indian railway platforms, you might notice people congregating around TTEs (Traveling Ticket Examiners) without valid tickets in hopes of confirming their tickets after the chart preparation. Sometimes, passengers with unreserved tickets inquire about seat availability at the railway station.
To reduce the chaos at railway stations, Indian Railways introduced a new system that allows customers to purchase tickets even after the train charts have been prepared. This system brought transparency, enabling passengers to see vacant berths on trains and purchase confirmed tickets online or through TTEs. This initiative helps utilise vacant berths efficiently and offers passengers with unreserved tickets a better chance of getting a confirmed ticket, even after the chart preparation. Additionally, it boosts the earnings of Indian Railways.
redRail Features: Confirming Your Train Ticket After Charting Made Easy
In support of Digital India, redRail offers most of its services through its official portal. This makes it easier for travellers to access the redRail website and purchase tickets.
Key Features:
A new feature shows vacant berths after the final preparation of the train chart. Passengers can view the available seats before leaving for the station or even during their journey.
Reserving Tickets After the Chart Preparation
If you’re traveling on a specific route without a ticket, log in to the redRail website to check seat availability on the train after the chart preparation. It will display the number of available seats in each class.
Benefits of Online Train Chart Preparation
Time of Online Chart Preparation
As per redRail guidelines, chart preparation is done twice:
Passengers often wonder, “Will RAC tickets get confirmed after chart preparation?” or “Will my waitlisted ticket be confirmed after charting?” With this new feature, these concerns can be eased.
Reasons for Seat Non-Availability Post Chart Preparation
Booking Tickets for Travellers Without Internet Access
If you don’t regularly visit the redRail website, you can still get information about vacant seats on the train by contacting the TTE in charge. If there’s a vacant seat, you can request the TTE to book it for you. Alternatively, you can visit PRS reservation counters to inquire about specific trains and seat availability.
Can Waitlist Tickets be Confirmed After Chart Preparation?
Yes, you can still get your ticket confirmed if you’re waitlisted or without a ticket. Your waitlist e-ticket will be automatically cancelled. You can reserve an empty seat after the chart preparation through the TTE or the official redRail website or application.
What Happens During Chart Preparation for Waitlisted Tickets?
In the course of chart preparation, Indian Railways finalizes seat allotments for all passengers. If you’re on a waiting list it’s the crucial moment in which your ticket’s status is decided. People who have an e-ticket that is waitlisted will see their tickets automatically cancelled when they do not get an official confirmation of their seat. For those who have RAC (Reservation against cancellation) as well as tickets that have been confirmed (CNF), tickets are assigned berth and coach numbers. Chart preparation signifies the conclusion of any modifications to ticket status during the trip.
Conclusion
Travelling by train with no confirmed ticket shouldn’t be a nightmare. Because of the technological advances in ticketing systems as well as the new features provided by platforms such as redRail passengers are able to effortlessly check availability of seats and buy tickets based on the seat availability after the chart preparation. This is not just more convenient but also enhances the utilization of berths that are available. To make your journey more enjoyable be sure to Check PNR Status regularly, since it keeps you informed regarding your reservation status and the available options. With these tools available will help you manage the last minute travel plans and guarantee your trip is successful.
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…