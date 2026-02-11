Optimism among landlords rises from 47 per cent to 62 per cent.

Fewer property owners say they are considering leaving the sector.

Regulatory and economic pressures still weigh on the market.

Confidence among UK landlords has climbed noticeably over the past year, with a growing number saying they feel positive about their future in the private rented sector.

The Landlord Leaders 2025 study by Rely Mortgages found that 62 per cent of landlords now describe themselves as optimistic about their prospects, compared with 47 per cent in 2024. A further 25 per cent view the overall outlook as positive, even while recognising ongoing challenges.

At the same time, concern appears to be easing. The share of landlords who say they are worried and reassessing their future has fallen to 24 per cent, down from 29 per cent last year. Those describing themselves as pessimistic have also declined, despite continued economic and regulatory strain.

Signs of steadier ground

The findings may suggest that, after several years of tax changes, tighter regulation and higher borrowing costs, landlords are beginning to adjust to the new environment.

Around 62 per cent of respondents said they see themselves as providing a vital service by housing those in need, underlining how many view their role within the wider housing system.

Adrian Moloney, group lending distribution director at Rely Mortgages, reportedly said there had been “a clear shift in sentiment” in the buy-to-let space, as quoted in a news report. He suggested that confidence was returning as landlords adapted to changing conditions.

He reportedly added that many landlords were taking a more strategic approach, focusing on long-term sustainability rather than short-term reactions.

The drop in landlords considering leaving the sector could point to improved supply stability in the private rental market. However, pressures have not disappeared.

Regulatory reforms and broader economic uncertainty continue to shape decisions in the buy-to-let space. While sentiment appears to be improving, it may reflect adjustment rather than a full recovery.

For a sector that has faced repeated policy shifts in recent years, even a modest rise in confidence could be seen as a significant change in mood.