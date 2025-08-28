Labour MPs Jeevun Sandher and Louise Jones marry in multicultural wedding

TWO of Labour’s newest MPs, Jeevun Sandher and Louise Jones, have announced their marriage after a week-long celebration that combined Sikh and Christian traditions.
Sandher, elected last year as MP for Loughborough, and Jones, MP for North East Derbyshire, tied the knot earlier this month in ceremonies that reflected their different cultural backgrounds. The couple shared photographs on social media, calling the occasion a celebration of “two heritages” as they began their life together.
“I am delighted to share with you all that, over the summer, I married my wonderful wife, Louise Sandher-Jones,” Sandher wrote in a post. “The wedding was the best day of my life. I’m very happy and we’re very excited to start the next chapter of our shared future together.”
Jones added that she would be changing her surname to Sandher-Jones “to reflect our new family”, though she told constituents her parliamentary email address would remain unchanged for now. “We had a beautiful wedding that brought together traditions from our two different heritages which made it all the more special,” she said.
The pair first met on the campaign trail in Loughborough in January 2023, when Jones was standing for local office and Sandher was also campaigning. Their engagement was later announced in the House of Commons by Leader of the House Lucy Powell.
Sandher, in his mid-thirties, was born in Luton to Punjabi parents and has spoken proudly of his Indian roots. Soon after entering Parliament in 2024, he said he wanted to help strengthen Labour’s ties with India and its diaspora. He now serves as co-chair of the India All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG).
Reflecting on their relationship, Sandher told the BBC last year that a shared understanding of political life had been a cornerstone. “If Louise was to say, ‘we have to cut these plans because of this reason,’ I would completely understand – and vice versa,” he said.
The newlyweds join a small group of parliamentary couples in modern times, following in the footsteps of political pairs such as Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls, and Virginia and Peter Bottomley.
