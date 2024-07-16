  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Labour received more donations than all other parties combined: Report

The Conservatives’ largest source of donations was a lottery, which raised £225,000. Labour’s largest donor, Lord David Sainsbury, contributed £2.5 million.

More than £8 million of Labour’s donations came from ten sources. (Photo credit: Reuters)

By: Vivek Mishra

Labour declared over £9.5 million in donations during the general election campaign, more than all other parties combined. Final figures from the Electoral Commission show the Conservatives raised just under £1.9 million, a significant drop from the £19 million declared in 2019.

The Conservatives’ largest source of donations was a lottery, which raised £225,000. Labour’s largest donor, Lord David Sainsbury, contributed £2.5 million, reported the BBC. These donations were recorded from 30 May to 4 July.

More than £8 million of Labour’s donations came from ten sources, including two unions, former Autoglass boss Gary Lubner, hedge fund managers Martin Taylor and Stuart Roden, sculptor Antony Gormley, Toledo Productions, tech investor Danny Luhde-Thompson, and former professional poker player Derek Webb, founder of the Campaign for Fairer Gambling.

The National Conservative Draws Society lottery contributed the largest amount to the Conservative campaign. Labour and the Liberal Democrats also ran lotteries. The Liberal Democrats’ largest donor was Adam Management Holdings, which provided nearly £480,000 and an additional £20,000 to the Green Party.

Reform UK’s top donor was Britain Means Business, which donated £500,000. Businessman Zia Yusuf, who has become the party’s chairman, contributed £200,000, reported the BBC quoting the Electoral Commission’s figures.

Labour received £2.4 million from unions, less than in previous elections. Unison provided £1.49 million, with the rest coming from six other unions. Unite did not donate to Labour in 2024, citing issues with the party’s manifesto on workers’ rights and jobs in the oil and gas industry.

Over 130 different donors contributed to various parties. Parties were required to submit weekly reports for donations and loans over £11,180 from 30 May to polling day, an increase from the previous threshold of £7,500.

Related Stories
News

UK to strengthen armed forces amid threats
News

King Charles writes to Trump after assassination attempt
News

SBI UK celebrates 50th anniversary of Southall branch
News

England and Wales population sees biggest surge in 75 years
News

Home secretary’s support needed to combat police racism, report says
News

Pakistan to ban Imran Khan’s PTI, minister says
News

Man charged with murder in Bristol after bodies found in suitcases
News

Starmer’s government plans 35 bills for parliament opening
News

Star-studded wedding party resumes for Mukesh Ambani’s son
News

Donald Trump survives assassination attempt
News

Murder victim’s aunt warns against Labour’s plan to release prisoners
UK

Man arrested over bodies in suitcases at Clifton Bridge
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Labour-Starmer Labour received more donations than all other parties combined: Report
UK to strengthen armed forces amid threats
Trump and Charles King Charles writes to Trump after assassination attempt
SBI UK SBI UK celebrates 50th anniversary of Southall branch
Comment: Football really is coming home in 2028 – we’d…
England population England and Wales population sees biggest surge in 75 years