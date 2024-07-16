Labour received more donations than all other parties combined: Report

The Conservatives’ largest source of donations was a lottery, which raised £225,000. Labour’s largest donor, Lord David Sainsbury, contributed £2.5 million.

More than £8 million of Labour’s donations came from ten sources. (Photo credit: Reuters)

By: Vivek Mishra

Labour declared over £9.5 million in donations during the general election campaign, more than all other parties combined. Final figures from the Electoral Commission show the Conservatives raised just under £1.9 million, a significant drop from the £19 million declared in 2019.

The Conservatives’ largest source of donations was a lottery, which raised £225,000. Labour’s largest donor, Lord David Sainsbury, contributed £2.5 million, reported the BBC. These donations were recorded from 30 May to 4 July.

More than £8 million of Labour’s donations came from ten sources, including two unions, former Autoglass boss Gary Lubner, hedge fund managers Martin Taylor and Stuart Roden, sculptor Antony Gormley, Toledo Productions, tech investor Danny Luhde-Thompson, and former professional poker player Derek Webb, founder of the Campaign for Fairer Gambling.

The National Conservative Draws Society lottery contributed the largest amount to the Conservative campaign. Labour and the Liberal Democrats also ran lotteries. The Liberal Democrats’ largest donor was Adam Management Holdings, which provided nearly £480,000 and an additional £20,000 to the Green Party.

Reform UK’s top donor was Britain Means Business, which donated £500,000. Businessman Zia Yusuf, who has become the party’s chairman, contributed £200,000, reported the BBC quoting the Electoral Commission’s figures.

Labour received £2.4 million from unions, less than in previous elections. Unison provided £1.49 million, with the rest coming from six other unions. Unite did not donate to Labour in 2024, citing issues with the party’s manifesto on workers’ rights and jobs in the oil and gas industry.

Over 130 different donors contributed to various parties. Parties were required to submit weekly reports for donations and loans over £11,180 from 30 May to polling day, an increase from the previous threshold of £7,500.