Kousic Sen: You have to sweat a lot at home, so you sweat slightly less on stage

‘Music is my life, my happiness’

Kousic Sen

By: ASJAD NAZIR

TABLA maestro Kousic Sen has always taken classical Indian music across new musical horizons and does that again at this year’s Liverpool International Jazz Festival.

He is part of a superb looking concert at the Capstone Theatre on February 23, which is presented by leading British arts organisation Milap, and showcases the UK Indo-Jazz scene in all its glory. He performs alongside leading artists Issie Barratt (baritone sax), Rowland Sutherland (flute), Zoe Rahman (piano), Jonathan Mayer (sitar) and Olivia Moore (violin) at the musically rich show. It adds to an impressive journey filled with fabulous live concerts.

Eastern Eye caught up with the music maestro to discuss the new Indo-Jazz show, live performance, being on stage with other artists, advice he would give young talents and why he doesn’t want to master a new instrument.

What does music mean to you today?

Music is my life. Music is my livelihood. Music is my happiness.

What first connected you to the tabla?

My father first connected me. Then I fell in love with the instrument and my teachers guided my hard work, so I could push myself as far as possible.

How much do you love being on stage?

The stage is a place where someone must prove themselves every time from scratch. Any mistake is obvious and blaring. I love that challenge.

Tell us a little more about the Indo-Jazz Club performance?

The Indo-Jazz Club is a coming together of creativities. It is designed to relax the listener as well as involve and excite. Two styles from opposite sides of the world collide to create some musical sparks.

What is it like being on stage with so many top musicians?

Being on stage with the best challenges you to be the best you can be, especially in Indian music with its styles of improvisation. The experience with top artists is always wonderfully complex, but inherently simple to listen to.

Why do you think Indian instruments and jazz music blend so well?

I don’t think blending is about instruments. Its more to do with the people. Even a very loud drum kit and a harp can be played in harmony if the artists are adventurous and willing to explore the other’s music even though the instruments are dynamically polar opposites.

What is the secret of a top live performance?

There is no secret. It’s always hard work. You have to sweat a lot at home, so you sweat slightly less on stage.

You are also a teacher, so what key advice would you give a young musician?

There is no secret, and the maths is easy. If you work hard, you will succeed.

If you could master another instrument, which would it be?

I like my instrument and appreciate all the others. But I really can’t answer that question as I only ever wanted to master the tabla and believe I still have some way to go.

Why should we all come to the Indo-Jazz Club performance?

It’s not common to see these two styles mix but when they do, the outcome is unique. We are a group of friends, born far apart, who have come together to tell some musical stories, and who doesn’t like stories?

Why do you love music?

I love music because it is beyond barriers and languages. Music is to be enjoyed by anyone and everyone with an open heart.

Milap Indo-Jazz Club is on at The Capstone Theatre, Liverpool Hope University, 17 Shaw Street, Liverpool L6 1HP on Thursday, February 23. www.thecapstonetheatre.com