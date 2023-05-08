Website Logo
  • Monday, May 08, 2023
King Charles III’s mystery bodyguard: Social media wonders if he is new ‘007’ or ‘Kingsman’

As videos of the guard carrying a fancy umbrella surfaced, a TikTok user commented, ‘That thing he’s holding is a GUNbrella, not an umbrella’

King Charles (R) and his mysterious bodyguard

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

One of King Charles’s security team members has gone viral after he was seen accompanying the new monarch as he went on a walkabout ahead of his coronation on Saturday (6) and was also spotted sitting in the royal box at last night’s coronation concert in Windsor.

The bearded bodyguard, whose identity is unknown to the public, has been the subject of some attention on social media since the Queen’s passing on September 8, 2022.

More recently, the bodyguard has been present at the King’s public engagements this weekend and was overheard instructing members of the public to “enjoy the moment” and put their phones down during their interactions with the monarch on Friday (5).

The bodyguard has also remained close behind His Majesty as he expressed gratitude to well-wishers during the coronation celebrations.

Numerous videos of the guard carrying a fancy umbrella have also been circulating on social media.

One user on TikTok commented, “A real Kingsman!” while another added, “That thing he’s holding is a GUNbrella, not an umbrella.”

One comment read as “I thought he was the new 007.”

The King’s personal close protection bodyguard, dressed in a formal suit and purple striped tie, was also observed sitting just behind Prince Harry, who was seated with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Although he was in the congregation, he was undoubtedly prepared to assist the King, Queen Consort, and other royal family members during the ceremony, if the need arose.

Comparisons have been made between King Charles’ bodyguard and Colin Firth’s character, Harry Hart, from the film Kingsman.

Some individuals also dubbed his umbrella as a “gunbrella,” speculating that he may have a concealed weapon, others praised his appearance.

Among the comments left by social media users, one stated: “He should be the next James Bond, I love him! Such an amazing guy.”

While another user commented on his appearance, saying “He’s so handsome! Complete gent,”

Additionally, a user even jokingly inquired about the bodyguard’s beard maintenance tips, writing, ‘Does he give beard maintenance tips?”

 

