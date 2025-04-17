King Charles highlights shared values across faiths in Easter message

KING CHARLES used his Easter message to reflect on human suffering, acts of heroism, and values shared by Christianity, Islam and Judaism.

"One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness," he said, describing what he called the "paradox of human life".

"At one moment, terrible images of human suffering and, in another, heroic acts in war torn countries where humanitarians of every kind risk their own lives to protect the lives of others."

He also said: "The love He showed when He walked the Earth reflected the Jewish ethic of caring for the stranger and those in need, a deep human instinct echoed in Islam and other religious traditions, and in the hearts of all who seek the good of others."

Charles, 76, will later attend the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral, a ceremony in which 76 men and 76 women receive specially minted coins in a centuries-old custom recognising Christian service.

"There are three virtues that the world still needs — faith, hope and love. 'And the greatest of these is love,'" Charles said, quoting from the New Testament.

"It is with these timeless truths in my mind, and my heart, that I wish you all a blessed and peaceful Easter."

