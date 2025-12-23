Kiara Advani says motherhood sharpened her ambition and changed how she works

Highlights:

Kiara Advani says motherhood has sharpened her ambition, not slowed it.

She backs the eight-hour workday debate, citing mental health.

Calls Sidharth Malhotra an “incredibly hands-on father”.

Confirms she worked through most of her pregnancy.

A bilingual film is set for release in March.

Kiara Advani speaks openly about work, balance and ambition after welcoming her daughter in July. In a recent interview, Advani addressed the eight-hour workday debate, her return to filming, and how becoming a mother has changed the way she uses time.

Kiara Advani opens up on early motherhood and Sidharth Malhotra’s support at home Instagram/vogueindia and kiaraaliaadvani





How motherhood changed Kiara Advani's approach to work

Kiara Advani says motherhood has made her more deliberate. Not slower, not cautious, but more exact. She revealed that she worked for seven months during her pregnancy, with only her director and producer aware of it at the time. Filming continued until close to her delivery, supported by a small circle she trusted.

Now, she plans her day around short windows, with phone calls between feeds and script narrations during naps. “Earlier, time could just leak away,” she said. “Now, I feel responsible for it.” Advani added that she no longer measures productivity by hours logged. When she is working, she works. When she is with her daughter, she is fully there.

Kiara Advani speaks about parenting balance and shared responsibility with Sidharth Instagram/vogueindia and kiaraaliaadvani





Why Kiara Advani connects motherhood to the eight-hour workday debate

Asked about the industry-wide discussion sparked by Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour workday, Advani kept her answer plain.

“Burnout helps no one in any industry,” she said.

She framed the issue around mental health, not privilege. Advani shared a three-word rule she follows both at home and on set: dignity, balance, respect. It applies to her team, domestic staff, and colleagues. She did not comment on specific productions or disputes but made clear that long, unchecked workdays are not sustainable, especially for new parents.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter Saraayah in 2025 Getty Images





What Kiara Advani said about Sidharth Malhotra as a father

Kiara Advani described her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, as an “incredibly hands-on father”. She spoke about the importance of having support, naming her mother, her team, and Malhotra as central to managing work and childcare. Malhotra has also spoken publicly about how fatherhood has changed his daily routine, including night feeds and early mornings.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in July 2025. Advani said even small moments, like hearing her baby giggle in her sleep, help her reset after long days.





What’s next after Kiara Advani's motherhood phase

Work has not stopped. Advani has completed filming for a bilingual project shot in English and Kannada, scheduled for release in March. She is also reading new scripts. During pregnancy, she developed a quiet ritual before intense scenes, stepping into her vanity van and reassuring her unborn child that the emotions were only part of the role.





Looking ahead, Advani says motherhood has not reduced her drive. “I’ve never been more ambitious,” she said. “Motherhood expands you. The focus becomes sharper.” For now, she is balancing shoots, scripts and early mornings, adjusting to a routine that is still new and still shifting. The work continues. The priorities are clearer.