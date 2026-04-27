How to make kheer: A classic Pakistani dessert

Pakistani cooking can feel intimidating — especially when you’ve grown up watching family members effortlessly produce dishes that taste just right every time. I’ve always felt that quiet pressure to live up to those standards, which is why I’ve tended to approach the cuisine with caution.
Like most food traditions, though, some dishes are far more forgiving than others. One of them is kheer — a dessert I recently revisited and one that instantly took me back to childhood. Creamy, comforting and gently spiced with cardamom, it’s a staple across South Asia and often made for celebrations, family gatherings or simply because something sweet is needed at the end of the day.
What makes kheer such a good starting point is its simplicity. It requires just five core ingredients, doesn’t demand technical skill, and is surprisingly difficult to mess up. If you’re looking to try your hand at an authentic Pakistani dessert but don’t know where to begin, this is it.
Below is a straightforward recipe that stays true to traditional flavours. A full video tutorial is also available on my Instagram blog for anyone who prefers to follow along visually.
Ingredient:
●2 pints whole milk
●110g rice, cooked
●½ carton double cream (approx. 135ml)
●4 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed
●2–3 tbsp caster sugar (adjust to taste)
●A handful of pistachios, chopped (optional)
Method
1.Add the milk, cooked rice and cardamom pods to a large saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat.
2.Simmer for 50–60 minutes, stirring regularly to prevent the rice from sticking, until the milk has reduced and thickened.
3.Stir in the double cream and continue cooking for a few minutes until fully incorporated.
4.Add the sugar and simmer for a further 10 minutes, adjusting sweetness to taste.
5.Remove from the heat once the kheer reaches a creamy consistency. For a thicker texture, simmer for slightly longer.
6.Garnish with pistachios and serve warm or cold.
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