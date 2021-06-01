Khan condemns terrorist attacks in Balochistan

By: Swati Rana

FOUR soldiers were killed and eight others injured as terrorists struck Balochistan on Monday (31), Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Monday, a Frontier Corps (FC) post near Pir Ismail Ziarat in Quetta was targeted by the terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire which continued for some time.

“Four or five terrorists were killed while seven to eight were injured. During the exchange of fire, four brave FC soldiers embraced shahadat while six soldiers got injured,” ISPR said.

It added, “In the second incident, the terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an improvised explosive device at Turbat, leaving two FC soldiers injured.”

The statement by ISPR further read, “Such acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and HIAs cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan”.

“Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives,” it added.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (1) condemned the terrorist attacks against the soldiers in Balochistan.

“My prayers and condolences go to the martyrs’ families. We will continue our fight against these terrorists and will not allow them to sabotage peace in Balochistan,” he tweeted.