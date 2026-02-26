'KH x RK' buzz grows as Mammootty tipped to join Rajinikanth–Kamal Haasan reunion

Highlights

Mammootty reportedly approached for a guest role linked to Kamal Haasan’s character

Film brings together Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan under Nelson Dilipkumar

Shooting expected only after both leads complete current commitments

Casting buzz shifts spotlight

Director Nelson Dilipkumar’s upcoming collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan is drawing fresh attention as reports suggest Mammootty has been approached for a guest appearance. The film, tentatively titled KH x RK, has already generated strong interest following its promo, and the possibility of another major star joining has further fuelled conversation around the project.

Rumoured role details

According to industry chatter, Mammootty is being considered for a brief but significant role as an older gangster connected to Kamal Haasan’s character. While the casting has not been confirmed, the suggestion of a character-driven cameo has heightened curiosity about the film’s narrative scale.

A rare screen combination in prospect

If finalised, the appearance would mark a rare moment of multiple screen reunions — bringing Rajinikanth and Mammootty together again after decades, while also potentially delivering the first on-screen pairing of Mammootty and Kamal Haasan.

Production timeline still fluid

Filming is expected to begin only after both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan complete their ongoing projects, with current timelines pointing to a start in late 2026 or early 2027.

With speculation continuing around its cast, the project remains one of the most closely watched developments in Tamil cinema.