Kemi Badenoch visits Neasden Temple for Hindu New Year celebrations

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London on Wednesday (22) to join Diwali and Hindu New Year celebrations.

She was welcomed by senior volunteers and taken on a short tour of the Mandir, where she observed the devotional annakut – an offering of food marking the first meal of the new year.

Volunteers also presented displays depicting the River Seine and Parisian landmarks to mark the upcoming BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Paris, the first traditional Hindu temple in France, set to open next year.

Addressing the congregation, Mrs Badenoch said, “It is a personal honour to join you at this joyous celebration, in this magnificent Neasden Temple, a testament to British diversity and a celebration of faith. The Hindu community in Britain continues to enrich our country through enterprise, education, charity, and seva, strengthening the fabric of modern Britain. Your values of faith, family, and service mirror the best of our national spirit – hard work, compassion, and the belief that we are stronger together.”

Before leaving, she met members of the community and received a memento of her visit.

Sanjay Kara, a BAPS trustee in the UK, said: “We were honoured to welcome Kemi Badenoch to Neasden Temple for our Diwali and Hindu New Year celebrations. Diwali is a special time for reflection, renewal, and community, and we appreciate her taking the time to join us on this important occasion.”