Kelly Clarkson halted Las Vegas shows before death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock from melanoma

Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and former husband of Kelly Clarkson, has died at 48 after battling melanoma for more than three years.

His family confirmed he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

The news came a day after Clarkson paused her Las Vegas residency to be with their two children.

Blackstock managed country stars including Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts and was the stepson of Reba McEntire.

Brandon Blackstock, a well-known talent manager in the country music industry and the former husband of Grammy-winning singer and TV host Kelly Clarkson, has died aged 48. His family confirmed that he passed away peacefully after a prolonged battle with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

In a statement released through Starstruck Entertainment, the Nashville-based talent management company founded by his father, Narvel Blackstock, the family said:

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The news came just a day after Clarkson announced she would be postponing the August dates of her Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, to be fully present for their two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Brandon Blackstock dies at 48 after three-year melanoma battle





What type of cancer did Brandon Blackstock have?

According to reports, Blackstock had been diagnosed with melanoma, a severe skin cancer often linked to excessive ultraviolet exposure. If untreated, it can spread to other organs, making it one of the most dangerous skin cancers.

Fans and friends took to social media to share condolences. Messages included, “So heartbreaking to lose someone so young after such a brave fight” and “Sending love and strength to Kelly and the family during this painful time.”





Career in the music industry

Born on 16 December 1976 in Fort Worth, Texas, Brandon Blackstock grew up surrounded by the country music scene. His father, Narvel Blackstock, managed some of the biggest names in the industry and was married to country star Reba McEntire from 1989 to 2015.

Brandon followed in his father’s footsteps, managing artists such as Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts. He also worked as a television producer and served as an executive producer on The Kelly Clarkson Show between 2019 and 2020.

Music also played a role in his personal life. He first met Clarkson in 2006 during rehearsals for the Academy of Country Music Awards, though they began dating in 2012. The couple married in October 2013 at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

Kelly Clarkson's former husband Brandon Blackstock dies surrounded by family





Relationship with Kelly Clarkson and divorce settlement

Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed daughter River Rose in 2014 and son Remington Alexander in 2016. However, after nearly seven years of marriage, Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalised in 2022.

Despite the split, both maintained a shared focus on co-parenting. Reba McEntire, who was once Blackstock’s stepmother, publicly expressed her love for both during their divorce, urging people to support them through the difficult period.

Legacy and surviving family

Blackstock is survived by his two children with Clarkson, as well as his two older children, Savannah and Seth, from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth. In 2022, he became a grandfather when Savannah welcomed her son, Lake.

Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock attend STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls"





Known for his business acumen in artist management and his commitment to his family, Brandon Blackstock leaves behind a legacy in both the entertainment industry and the personal lives of those closest to him.