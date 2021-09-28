Keith Vaz says he will not speak at Labour event following members’ protest

Keith Vaz

By: Pramod Thomas

FORMER MP Keith Vaz, who has been accused of “sustained and unpleasant bullying”, has denied he will speak at a Labour event this week after his scheduled appearance caused uproar among party members.

According to The Guardian, the former Leicester East MP was due to speak at a Hindus for Labour event on Wednesday (29) with international shadow secretary Preet Gill and shadow community secretary Steve Reed.

The news has prompted criticism from some party members following an official report last week that concluded Vaz had engaged in “sustained and unpleasant bullying” towards a parliamentary member of staff.

Helen Lentell, a local party member at the conference, said Vaz should not be involved with the party.

“He has been shown to be a bully,” Lentall said “The party should exclude him from the party. He should not be able or allowed to represent the party, hold office in the party, or speak at party events. The party should keep him out of party politics, because he has damaged the party’s reputation and standing.”

Andrew Bridgen, the Conservative MP for northwest Leicestershire, added: “Why is Keith Vaz still a member of the Labour party after his litany of much publicised transgressions?”

After the Guardian’s story was published on Monday (27), Vaz said he did not plan to speak.

“I am not speaking at any fringe meeting anywhere and have not done so for several years,” he said.

Vaz, 64, has denied the bullying allegations and is said to be considering legal action in relation to an investigation by an Independent Expert Panel (IEP) under the House of Commons rules.

In its latest report last week, the IEP noted that the conduct dating to his time as chair of the parliament’s Home Affairs Select Committee deserves a “clear and formal reprimand”.

“The respondent’s (Vaz) conduct to the complainant was hostile, sustained, harmful and unworthy of a member of parliament. He should be ashamed of his behaviour,” the report concluded.

“Had the respondent held a pass to the House of Commons as a former member, we would have determined that it was appropriate to remove that pass.

“As things are, we determine that eligibility to hold a former member’s pass should never be restored,” it added.

As a former MP, Vaz is entitled to a parliamentary pass, which the panel has recommended should not be provided. He was among one of the longest-serving Indian-origin members of parliament in the UK until he stepped down in 2019.

The complaint related to his conduct towards former House of Commons clerk Jenny McCullough between July 2007 and October 2008.

“We consider that this misconduct represented sustained and unpleasant bullying, with a real and enduring psychological impact. It was hostile and harmful behaviour,” the report noted.

“We accept that it led to the complainant (McCullough) leaving her career in the House of Commons,” it added.

A source close to Vaz told the BBC: “He has never seen the report, nor has he had the chance to question any witnesses or provide a response.

“As a direct result of the protracted and debilitating process, Mr Vaz was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy for which he was hospitalised and for which he is still undergoing treatment. This matter is now in the hands of solicitors.”

The Labour party has been approached for comment regarding the Hindus for Labour event.