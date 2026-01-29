Skip to content
Has Starmer embraced art of internal dissent?

Ambitious allies find their roles now overlap.

Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham

Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images
Amit Roy
By Amit RoyJan 29, 2026
Amit Roy
THE cases of Varun Chandra and Andy Burn­ham remind me of a practice at the Daily Mail of deliberately instigating internal dis­sent within the newsroom.

It worked like this. Two reporters would be assigned to the same story to work indepen­dently of each other. In fact, they were compet­ing with each other in the knowledge that only one of their stories would make the paper. This practice was known as “creative tension”.

Christian Turner Christian TurnerEtienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

We now have examples of this practice in government. Lord Peter Mandelson was sacked as British ambassador in Washington after emails revealed he had too cosy a rela­tionship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s busi­ness adviser, Varun Chandra, was inter­viewed for the role because of his strong contacts in the US (see story on page 29). However, the post ultimately went to career diplomat Christian Turner.

Chandra has since been appointed the prime minis­ter’s special envoy to the US on trade and investment.

Perhaps Chandra and Turner are close friends and will get on fine. There is a good chance, though, that Turner will feel Chandra is being allowed to tread on his turf.

Varun Chandra Varun ChandraEtienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

We know the mayor of Man­chester, Andy Burnham, want­ed to return to the Commons so there could be a bit of creative tension between him and the prime minister.

For now, Burnham has been blocked in an eight-to-one vote by Labour’s National Executive Council from standing in the forth­coming by-election in Gorton and Denton.

One assumes Burnham was not stepping down as mayor of Manchester so that he could be a back­bench MP.

Starmer was one of the eight who voted to block Burn­ham’s candida­cy. There will per­haps be even more creative tension now that Burnham’s ambitions to replace Starmer as prime minister have been thwarted – for the time being.

It is possible Starmer has done Burnham a big favour.

