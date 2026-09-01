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After turbulent exit from power, Starmer to quit parliament

Keir Starmer announced Tuesday that he will resign as the MP for Holborn and St Pancras after 11 years, triggering a by-election, to focus on international affairs including defense, security, trade and technology.

Starmer

Starmer stepped down as leader this summer after a tumultuous two years in power.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 01, 2026
Eastern Eye

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FORMER prime minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday that he will quit parliament after 11 years as an MP to focus on "international affairs."

Starmer said in a statement on social media that it was the "right time" to resign as the MP for the Holborn and St Pancras seat in London, triggering a by-election.

"It is now time to step aside and focus on other issues: international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world," Starmer said in his statement.

Keir Starmer Resigns as UK Prime Minister After Shock Exit

The Camden New Journal, the constituency's local newspaper, reported that Starmer had informed the Labour party of his decision to leave parliament after 11 years, six of them as leader of the party.

Starmer stepped down as leader this summer after a tumultuous two years in power. Andy Burnham was parachuted into the prime minister role in July to take over from him after Starmer announced his resignation amid piling pressure from fellow Labour MPs.

A former human rights lawyer, Starmer is credited with reviving the centre-left Labour party and helping it secure a landslide victory in the 2024 general elections.

Starmer's exit leaves UK in a weaker place

But he was deeply unpopular during his two years in power and eventually had to step down after multiple missteps, making way for the next leader in Britain's churn of prime ministers.

keir starmerlabour partyparliamentuk politics
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