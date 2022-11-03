Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Keeping a close eye: India on attack on Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and ordered an investigation.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a lawyers convention in Lahore on September 21, 2022. (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

India on Thursday (3) said it is keeping a “close” eye on developments relating to the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during his protest march in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

“This is something that we are closely keeping an eye on and we will continue to monitor the ongoing developments,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in responding to a question at a media briefing.

Khan was injured on Thursday when an unidentified gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad.

Seventy-year-old Khan was leading the march to capital Islamabad to demand snap elections.

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab.

Asad Umar, the senior leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, told the media that a bullet hit Khan’s leg.

“Khan is being taken to Lahore by road. He is not critical but he received a bullet injury,” Umar said, adding that Khan’s opponent couldn’t see Pakistan being transformed. He, however, didn’t blame anyone for the attack.

Senator Faisal Javed, who was injured when a bullet grazed his face, said that a party worker was killed during the attack, while another was severely injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to eyewitnesses, a gunman fired on the container-mounted truck carrying Khan from a close range. They said one person has been arrested from the spot and police took him to an unknown location.

“Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waved at supporters too,” his party said in a tweet.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and ordered an investigation into it.

“I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people,” Sharif tweeted.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Watch: Wanted to assassinate former Pakistan PM Imran Khan because ‘he was misleading the public,’…
News
‘Budding beauty queen’ Rasvinder Agalliu removed from Met force after turning home into cannabis farm
News
India says working ‘sincerely’ with UK on free trade agreement
UK
Muslim hikers’ group alleges online abuse after Countryfile appearance
Sports
Pakistan cricketers condemns ‘assassination attempt’ on ex-PM Imran Khan
UK
Two met officers jailed for sharing misogynistic and racist messages on WhatsApp with killer cop…
News
Morgue monster David Fuller admits abusing a total of 101 dead women
News
India asks Canada to prevent anti-India activities by individuals, and groups based there
News
Imran Khan safe after ‘assassination attempt’, says his party; Pakistan PM seeks report…
News
Mahek Bukhari trial: Crash victim made over 1,700 calls to TikTok star’s mother…
News
TikTok promoting ‘toxic’ diet cultures, scientists warn
News
Imran Khan injured in firing incident at rally in Pakistan’s Wazirabad, attacker arrested
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW