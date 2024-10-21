Seven killed in India’s Kashmir construction site attack

Gunmen opened fire on a work camp, where labourers from outside the region were building a tunnel linking Kashmir with Ladakh.

By: EasternEye

THE DEATH toll from an attack on a construction site in Indian-administered Kashmir has risen to seven, with several others wounded, according to Indian media reports on Monday.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, is among the deadliest targeting civilians this year. Gunmen opened fire on a work camp, where labourers from outside the region were building a tunnel linking Kashmir with Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir’s chief minister, Omar Abdullah, condemned the attack, describing it as “dastardly and cowardly.” He added that the victims included “non-local labourers.” India’s home minister, Amit Shah, vowed that those responsible would face the “harshest” response.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, has been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947. It has also experienced a long-standing insurgency.

Among those killed was a doctor, the PTI reported. Several others were wounded during the attack.

‘Heinous act’

Omar Abdullah, who was recently sworn in as the region’s chief minister after the first local elections in ten years, strongly condemned the violence. Shortly after the attack, Abdullah confirmed that two people had initially been killed, while several others, both local and non-local workers, were injured.

Amit Shah described the killings as a “despicable act of cowardice” and emphasised that those involved “will not be spared” and will face severe consequences from the security forces.

The attack occurred in Gagangir, in the Sonamarg region, where workers were engaged in a vital infrastructure project, according to India’s minister of roads, Nitin Gadkari. The assailants fired automatic weapons from forested hills near the work site.

India has frequently accused Pakistan of supporting the insurgency in Kashmir, though Pakistan denies these claims.

In 2019, the Indian government revoked Kashmir’s limited autonomy, citing the need to curb the insurgency. This was followed by mass arrests and a communications blackout. While the government claims the decision helped stabilise the region, critics argue that it has restricted political freedoms.

In June, nine Indian Hindu pilgrims were killed, and several others injured when a gunman opened fire on a bus in Reasi district.

(With inputs from AFP)