Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she decided to join Instagram

It was a few days ago when Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised her fans by making her Instagram debut. Her first post was for brand promotion, but later she started posting pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Recently, Kareena attended the special screening of her sister Karisma Kapoor’s web series Mentalhood. While talking to media there, she revealed why she decided to join Instagram.

The actress stated, “I think fans have pulled me towards this because people were asking me about it constantly. There are so many fan clubs out there of my name, so, I think we needed to have one point that would be a place where they will get to know a lot about me, my films, my brands and about my life. Of course, there will be a picture of Taimur once in a while.”

Kareena will next be seen on the big screen in Angrezi Medium. While talking about the film, Bebo said, “I am very excited about the film because I have worked with Irrfan in it. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and I think, that, for me is the greatest honour.”

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is slated to hit the screens on 13th March 2020. The movie also stars Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia.

Talking about other films of Kareena, the actress also has Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht in her kitty. The former is slated to release on Christmas this year and the latter will hit the screens in December 2021.