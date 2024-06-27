Cricket great Kapil Dev made India golf chief

The former cricketer was one of the world’s greatest all-rounders and ended his glittering career in 1994 with 434 Test wickets and 5,248 runs

Kapil Dev (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus)

By: Shajil Kumar

Kapil Dev, who led India to its first cricket World Cup win in 1983, has been appointed president of the Professional Golf Tour of India.

The switch in sports will enable Dev’s “valuable experience as a professional sportsman” to drive “the further growth of Indian professional golf,” said PGTI chief executive, Uttam Singh Mundy.

Dev, 65, was one of the world’s greatest all-rounders and ended his glittering career in 1994 with 434 Test wickets and 5,248 runs.

The World Cup final upset victory at Lord’s against the West Indies triggered a cricket revolution in India.

He later focused on golf and welcomed the post as it would enable him to “spend more time with my golfing friends and play a little more”. (AFP)