Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kamini Kaushal death at 98 puts spotlight on her rare seven decade run in Hindi cinema

Kamini Kaushal's death at 98 marks the end of a landmark Hindi film era.

Kamini Kaushal

Kamini Kaushal death confirmed by family friend late Thursday night

Instagram Screengrab/ Kareenakapoorkhan/sunnobc
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Kamini Kaushal death confirmed by family friend late Thursday night
  • The 98-year-old actor had worked across seven decades
  • Last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha at 95
  • Family has asked for privacy during the mourning period

Kamini Kaushal’s death has brought a brief pause in Mumbai’s film circles this week. She died at her South Mumbai home late on Thursday, a family friend told PTI, closing a career that ran from the 1940s to 2022 and remained tied closely to the city’s changing film industry.

Kamini Kaushal Kamini Kaushal death confirmed by family friend late Thursday night Instagram Screengrab/sunnobc


How Kamini Kaushal death is being felt across generations

Kaushal belonged to a small group of performers whose careers ran almost parallel to the growth of Hindi cinema itself. It is hard not to notice how her early work often comes up whenever people talk about the first phase of post-Independence films.

Her debut in Neecha Nagar in 1946 wasn’t just a strong start, it won the top prize at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival. In the late 1940s, she worked in Do Bhai, Shaheed, Ziddi and Shabnam. She also acted with Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor in different projects. It was a sign of her position then.

You could tell they meant it when old-timers said she carried both early stardom and later character roles with the same ease.

Kamini Kaushal Kamini Kaushal death confirmed by family friend late Thursday night Instagram Screengrab/ Kareenakapoorkhan


Why Kamini Kaushal death reminds people of a rare career span

Most actors expect one clear phase; Kaushal had several.

By the mid-1960s, she had shifted to supporting roles, often as the steady figure in family dramas. She had switched to supporting parts by the middle of the 1960s, frequently playing the strong character in family dramas. She continued to act in movies like Do Raaste, Anhonee, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Purab Aur Paschim, and Prem Nagar, playing mother roles while maintaining a consistent workload.

Then came her Television phase. She worked in The Jewel in the Crown, Chand Sitare and Shanno Ki Shaadi, extending a career that rarely paused.

She continued accepting roles well after she could have stepped back, which is how she later appeared in Chennai Express, Kabir Singh and Laal Singh Chaddha.

What we know about the final years after Kamini Kaushal death

Sajan Narain, a close friend, confirmed she “died at her Mumbai home late on Thursday night” and would have turned 99 in February. Her family has stayed low-profile for decades, and they’ve asked for privacy now. She is survived by her three sons: Shravan, Vidur and Rahul.

Tributes have come in across social media. The Producers Guild called her work “versatile and multifaceted.” Kareena Kapoor posted a vintage photograph, a small gesture but one that captured how widely Kaushal was respected. Her body of work still sits across old black-and-white classics and today’s big releases. A long, steady line through the changing shape of Hindi cinema.

hindi cinemalaal singh chaddhakamini kaushal deathkamini kaushal

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Ram-Leela

Ram-Leela turns 12 and still rules Bollywood romance

'Ram-Leela' at 12: How Bhansali’s epic changed Bollywood romance forever

Highlights:

  • Ram-Leela introduced a bold, colourful visual style that was instantly recognisable.
  • The film set a new standard for cinematic romance in Bollywood.
  • Ranveer and Deepika’s chemistry became a defining on-screen pairing.
  • Every frame reflected meticulous design and attention to cultural detail.
  • The film remains influential, shaping the look of modern Hindi epics.

Twelve years ago, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela arrived in cinemas, bringing a striking mix of colour, intensity, and romance that left a lasting mark on Indian cinema. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 take on Romeo and Juliet set a visual and narrative template that would shape his work for years to come. The film also introduced audiences to the now-iconic “DeepVeer” pairing, cementing Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as one of Bollywood’s most compelling on-screen couples.

Ram-Leela Ram-Leela turns 12 and still rules Bollywood romance www.easterneye.biz

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us