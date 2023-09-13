Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Justin Trudeau leaves India for home after getting plane issues fixed

A mechanical fault detected during pre-flight checks resulted in the grounding of Trudeau’s plane by the Canadian Armed Forces and he was stranded along with his entire delegation

Justin Trudeau at a press conference after the closing session of the G20 summit in New Delhi on Sunday

By: Eastern Eye

CANADIAN prime minister Justin Trudeau belatedly left India on Tuesday (12) after an aircraft breakdown forced a two-day extension of his rocky visit to New Delhi for the G20 summit.

Trudeau arrived in India for the meeting of the leaders of 20 leading economies last Friday (8) and was due to return last Sunday (10) after laying a wreath at a memorial to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.

However, a mechanical fault detected during pre-flight checks resulted in the grounding of his plane by the Canadian Armed Forces and he was stranded along with his entire delegation.

Air traffic tracker Flightradar24 showed Royal Canada Air Force plane CFC01 taking off from Delhi airport shortly after 1 pm local time (0730 GMT).

Trudeau’s press secretary Mohammad Hussain confirmed to AFP that the Canadian G20 delegation was aboard the flight.

Canadian broadcaster CTV said the Airbus CC-150 had a history of operational issues.

Since Trudeau did not have any further diplomatic engagements with the Indian government, he stayed at his hotel along with his 16-year-old son Xavier, media reports said.

Trudeau’s presence at the G20 summit was more muted than some of his G7 counterparts’ and came against a backdrop of tensions between his government and India over Ottawa’s handling of right-wing Sikh separatists.

New Delhi accuses Ottawa of turning a blind eye to the activities of radical Sikh nationalists who seek a separate Sikh homeland in northern India.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi expressed “strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada” during a meeting with Trudeau, according to a a statement from the Indian government.

Canada also recently suspended negotiations for a free trade agreement with India.

Trudeau later told media that Canada would always defend “freedom of expression, freedom of conscience and freedom of peaceful protest” while acting against hatred.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Labour pledges to repeal strike laws in first 100 days
News
Deadly Nipah virus returns to India’s Kerala; schools, offices shut
News
Ex-Met officers guilty of sharing racist jokes
News
Conservative party alerted about potential Chinese spy candidates
News
Suspected Chinese spy arrested in UK says he is innocent
WORLD
Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21: Shehbaz
News
‘Rig Veda’ and ‘Ashtadhyayi’ showcased in G20 ‘Culture Corridor’ representing ‘Bharat’
News
Kashmiri saffron, Banarasi silk stole among curated gifts for G20 leaders, spouses
UK
Watchdog urges government to protect accessible elections amid ID law
News
Government introduces X-rays for age verification of asylum seekers
News
British Academy Book Prize finalists include two Indian-origin authors
UK
Churchill’s Old War Office transforms into Hinduja group’s luxury hotel
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW