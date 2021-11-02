Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 458,880
Total Cases 34,296,237
Today's Fatalities 443
Today's Cases 10,423
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 458,880
Total Cases 34,296,237
Today's Fatalities 443
Today's Cases 10,423

News

Johnson hails Modi’s net zero climate commitment

Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi during COP26 summit in Glasgow. (REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITISH prime minister Boris Johnson has welcomed Narendra Modi’s climate commitments to achieve net zero carbon emissions and for half of India’s energy to come from renewables by 2030.

Delivering India’s national statement at the World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow on Monday (1), prime minister Modi for the first time declared India’s goal to achieve the net zero target of balancing the country’s energy consumption by 2070.

He also laid out “Panchamrit” or five key points of heading towards this target, including increasing India’s non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030 and reducing its total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes.

“India has today announced ambitious plans for half its energy to come from renewables by 2030. This will cut carbon emissions by a billion tonnes, contributing to a worldwide decade of delivery on climate change,” Boris Johnson said on Twitter after Modi’s speech to the COP26 climate summit.

“PM Narendra Modi has for the first time made a commitment for India to become net zero, meaning 90 per cent of the world’s economy is now committed to this goal. The UK will work with India to make even more progress, including through the Clean Green Initiative we discussed today COP26,” he said.

The new UK India Green Guarantee is set to add GBP 750 million for green projects across India, announced by Johnson at the United Nations (UN) summit.

Modi also committed to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45 per cent as part of the five key climate goals, which the prime minister described as “unprecedented action by India on climate action”.

“While many of the economies that have announced a net zero have peaked much earlier, we are yet to peak; we are yet to reach that level of industrial activity in development…if you see the time lag between peaking and the timeline between net zero for many countries, clearly ours is possibly among the shortest,” said foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, with reference to India’s target of 2070.

“We are essentially a developing country. Our focus is on bringing millions of our citizens out of poverty… we constitute 17 per cent of the world’s population. Yet, we contribute only 5 per cent to global emissions and yet we are contributing very readily through the entire overall issue of climate change because we believe in it,” he told reporters at a post-summit media briefing.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Air quality in India’s capital likely to drop sharply, authorities warn
UK
Struggling families to receive food hampers on Diwali
INDIA
Experts hail India’s net zero carbon emission plan as ‘real climate action’
UK
Sheikh Hasina urges major polluters to fulfil climate obligations
UK
15-year-old boy charged with murder in east London
News
Amit Shah, family spend time at BAPS Mandir in Gujarat
UK
Warrington Borough Council gets first female BAME officer
News
Young people have ‘every right to be angry’, says Alok Sharma
News
President Kovind visits spiritual leader Morari Bapu in Gujarat
INDIA
India will become carbon neutral by 2070, Modi says at COP26 summit
PAKISTAN
Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan over drugs is acquitted
UK
Deuba attends event in London organised by Nepal support groups
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Carpets ‘carriers of culture’
The History Corridor: Honouring Noor’s sacrifice
Johnson hails Modi’s net zero climate commitment
Air quality in India’s capital likely to drop sharply, authorities…
Struggling families to receive food hampers on Diwali
SpaceX sets up subsidiary in India, plans to apply for…