Johnson postpones India visit - EasternEye
Trending Now

Johnson postpones India visit


FILE PHOTO: UK prime minister Boris Johnson. (Photo: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
FILE PHOTO: UK prime minister Boris Johnson. (Photo: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

BRITISH prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday (5) cancelled a planned trip to India later this month, citing the need to oversee the pandemic response at home.



“The prime minister spoke to (Indian) Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

“In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the prime minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus.”

Last month, the government had announced Johnson’s intention to visit India as part of efforts to speed up talks on trade, with Britain in search of new bilateral deals after leaving the European Union.



But Britain’s Covid-19 crisis has since worsened with surging cases and hospital admissions at a new high, fuelled by the spread of a more transmissible variant of the virus. Johnson announced a new national lockdown on Monday(4).

“The prime minister said that he hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021, and ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit that prime minister Modi is due to attend as a guest,” the spokeswoman said.










Most Popular

UK advises extremely vulnerable people in Tier 4 to stay at home always

Kartik Aaryan spills beans on his next Dhamaka

Housefull 5 in the works; set to be the costliest comedy ever

Johnson will visit India in January to boost trade ties; will be chief guest for Republic Day

Indoo Ki Jawani movie review: Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal shine in this entertaining rom-com



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×