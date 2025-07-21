Joe Locke’s secret Marvel return leaked ahead of ‘Avengers: Doomsday release’

Highlights:
- Heartstopper star Joe Locke is reportedly involved in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.
- Actor Steven Sater let slip that Locke is currently filming a “Marvel movie”.
- Locke previously played Wiccan in Agatha All Along, hinting at a magical MCU return.
- Leaked concept art shows Wiccan among the Young Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday.
As speculation builds around Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, a new leak may have revealed a surprise return no one saw coming. British actor Joe Locke, known for his breakout role in Heartstopper and his MCU debut in Agatha All Along, is reportedly involved in the Phase Five epic, even though Marvel has yet to confirm his return.
The rumour surfaced unexpectedly during a fan TikTok live with renowned playwright Steven Sater, who casually mentioned Locke’s packed filming schedule while talking about mutual friends in London. He specifically referenced a “Marvel movie” that Locke is currently working on, and fans quickly connected the dots.
Joe Locke likely to return as Wiccan in Avengers Doomsday after Marvel leakGetty Images
Is Joe Locke filming Avengers: Doomsday right now?
Locke is publicly filming Netflix’s upcoming Heartstopper movie, which wraps up the globally adored series. But when Sater mentioned a Marvel project, eyebrows were raised. Marvel Studios is only shooting a handful of major productions right now, with Avengers: Doomsday being the biggest of them.
Sater said, “I didn’t reach out to Joe. I know he’s doing a Marvel movie and Heartstopper, so he’s been crazy.” Since Avengers: Doomsday is the only Marvel film currently in production, it appears Locke may be making a surprise appearance, possibly reprising his role as Wiccan.
Joe Locke speaks onstage during the Emmy FYC Screening Of Marvel Televisions' "Agatha All Along"Getty Images
What happened to Wiccan in the MCU so far?
Locke joined the MCU as Billy Maximoff, also known as Wiccan, in Disney+’s Agatha All Along, where he played a teenage version of Wanda Maximoff’s son. The series concluded with Agatha sacrificing herself to save him, leaving her as a ghost. Wiccan’s final scene set up a future search for his brother Tommy, a storyline expected to continue in Vision Quest.
While Marvel never officially confirmed Wiccan’s involvement in Avengers: Doomsday, a previously leaked piece of concept art shows Locke’s character fighting alongside other members of the Young Avengers, a group long rumoured to be introduced in the Multiverse Saga.
Could the Young Avengers appear in Avengers: Doomsday?
The idea of introducing the Young Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday makes strategic sense for Marvel. With the original Avengers lineup evolving and legacy characters phasing out, fans have been waiting for the next generation to step up.
The Russo Brothers, who have returned to direct the 2026 tentpole film, previously denied that the leaked concept art was from their version. However, the presence of Wiccan and other young heroes in the artwork has only intensified speculation. If Marvel is planning a Disney+ spinoff for the Young Avengers, Doomsday could act as the perfect backdoor pilot.
Avengers Doomsday leak hints at surprise Young Avengers appearanceIMDB
What has Joe Locke said about his Marvel contract?
Locke has kept most of his Marvel journey under wraps, but he did cheekily comment in a past interview that he had “signed his whole life away” when joining the franchise, perhaps a reference to Marvel’s notoriously long-term contracts.
While it’s unclear whether Locke’s next appearance will be in Avengers: Doomsday, Vision Quest, or another MCU project, it seems certain Wiccan will return soon. The Multiverse Saga thrives on surprise cameos and character reunions, and Locke’s potential comeback could be one of its most anticipated.
If the speculation is true, fans could see Wiccan, and possibly Agatha and Tommy, step into the chaos of Avengers: Doomsday, adding another layer of emotional and magical depth to Marvel’s most ambitious project yet.